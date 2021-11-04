It is a phrase that has been repeatedly used over the course of the last two seasons in Texas high school football — District 5-6A is a gauntlet. There is no denying that sentiment with the likes of Guyer, Prosper and Allen taking up residency in the district for the last two years.
However, not to be forgotten are the Braswell Bengals. They were introduced to the world of Class 6A football last season. Braswell will travel to take on the Eagles to close out their 2021 regular season on Friday.
“They're really good,” Braswell coach Cody Moore said. “I would say the quarterbacks are good and they have some really dynamic skill players on offense. Their defensive front is good. They have a five-star defensive tackle who is a good football player. I think they're good in the secondary. They’re obviously well-coached. So, we've got an enormous challenge ahead of us.”
Indeed, the Eagles are a tough challenge. These two teams played in a high-scoring 59-35 game that did not go in Braswell’s favor last season. Allen comes into Friday night’s meeting with the Bengals sporting a strong 7-2 overall mark and a 4-1 district record with the lone district loss coming in a 28-23 defeat at the hands of Prosper.
In that loss for the Eagles, they still racked up 450 of offense. Quarterback Mike Hawkins passed for 256 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. But to Moore’s point, Allen has skill position players who are strong. Running back Jaylen Jenkins compiled 113 yards on the ground on just nine carries, and wide receiver Jordon Tyson, who was sensational with 169 yards on four catches.
Naturally, Braswell would like to be able to take away one of those aspects of the Allen offensive attack.
“I think it starts with the running game,” Moore said. “The quarterback and the running back are both clearly great. They do a really good job of getting the ball to the people that need to have it. We would love to force them in throwing the ball. But in doing that, you know that you're going to stop the running back and the quarterback and of all the different formations that they use.”
Braswell is coming into this matchup after just finishing up a late season bye week with a tough 38-17 loss to Prosper the week before as well. In that meeting, the Bengals managed just 327 total yards.
Jaylon Burton had a quiet 183 yards rushing and one score. Keegan Byrd was held to only 94 passing yards coupled with one score and two interceptions.
However, the Eagles boast a strong run defense that held Prosper to only 92 yards on the ground. Braswell relies heavily on its running game, but Moore isn’t against finding other means to ensure the Bengals leave Allen with a win.
“Hopefully we will be able to execute what the game calls for,” Moore said. “We're going to do our best to run the ball and take our shots in the play-action game. And I think we'll be able to do some of those things. But it really just comes down to us executing better than we played against Prosper.”
In August, Moore was beyond excited for what the 2021 season held for the Bengals. He knew that were a plethora of exciting and young skill guys that had room to grow on the roster. In his words, he believes that Braswell has done just that.
“We're really close, and in a really tough district,” Moore said. “I'm proud of where we're at and there's lots of lots of good thing that can go [our way] this week. I'm proud of our program, and the way that our kids bought into this year. I see drastic improvement and we’ll keep getting better.”