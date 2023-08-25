LITTLE ELM — There were plenty of opportunities for the Braswell Bengals to notch their first win under new coach Kent Laster on Friday at Bill Carrico Athletic Complex in their season opener against Northwest Eaton.
But a rash of penalties and big plays by the Eagles put a pause on Laster’s first win with the program as the Bengals’ comeback attempt came up short in a 28-22 loss.
Eaton quarterback Noah Lugo passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another with 87 yards on the ground, leaving Braswell with very few answers for the senior BYU commit.
The Bengals started the game with plenty of momentum on their opening drive before a tipped pass from quarterback Nicholas Johnson found its way into the hands of Darius Nash for a 43-yard interception. Just two plays later, Lugo found the end zone on a 4-yard run for the first score of the game.
Eaton came right back on its next possession, marching down the field on a 14-play, 76-yard drive that was capped off by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Lugo to Nick Robinson to make it 14-0 by the end of the first quarter.
The Bengals eventually found their stride, though, with an impressive 98-yard drive in the second quarter that ended with Johnson hitting wide receiver Christopher Johnson in stride up the Braswell sideline for a 49-yard touchdown. On their very next possession, it was running back Brailyn Strickland who punched it in from 2 yards out with 1:19 to go in the half.
For each answer Braswell had to an Eaton score, it was never quite enough to close the gap completely despite running for 276 yards as a team and watching three different players rush for 50 yards or more. That included Reymundo Izaguirre and his 85 yards and a touchdown, along with Nicholas Johnson’s 96 yards from the quarterback spot.
“We showed we could be physical and run the ball,” Laster said. “But we have to clean things up. We have to play four quarters. We didn’t play four quarters tonight.”
To Laster’s point, the Bengals compiled seven penalties for 64 yards, though perhaps the turning point of the night came early in the fourth quarter.
After trading blows in the third quarter on back-to-back drives between Lugo’s second touchdown pass of the night to Talan Holmes for 13 yards and Izaguirre’s 1-yard score to cut the Eagles’ lead to 21-19, the Bengals had plenty of life.
Braswell’s ensuing drive to open the fourth saw the Bengals go three-and-out and punt, but a bad snap forced Jeremiah Shipp to throw the ball away and in turn pick up an intentional grounding call. That put Eaton on the Braswell 8-yard line, leading to Lugo hitting Chris Duharte for the 8-yard touchdown to make it 28-19.
It was snapped over [Shipp’s] head,” Laster said of the wild punt. “It’s that simple. We had a consistent snapper and that’s never happened.”
Although the Bengals compiled more total offensive yards than the Eagles (361-354) and more first downs (24-18), it was the one or two plays that didn’t go their way or that they could not come up with that proved to be the difference.
“Just have to try and find a way to not turn the ball over,” Laster said. “And in critical situations we have to be better.”
Braswell will have a chance to do just that next Thursday when it travels to take on Keller Fossil Ridge.
