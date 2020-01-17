LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Lady Bengals extended their winning streak to six games with a 58-43 win over The Colony in a crucial District 8-5A matchup. Braswell (20-4, 6-0) improves to 9-0 at home behind a team-leading 17 points from senior guard Tiarah Starks. Starks went 11-for-12 from the free-throw line. Alisa Williams added 13 points.
The Colony (14-10, 4-2) struggled from the free-throw line, making just six of 15 attempts. Braswell shot 72% from the free-throw line.
The game was high-tempo from the start, but it was Braswell that found its rhythm late in the first quarter to take a 14-5 lead at the end of the first frame. The Colony pushed back with a full-court press. The success of the full-court press and forcing Braswell to move quickly left for some open buckets on the other end for the Lady Cougars.
“It’s certainly frustrating to give up easy baskets like that,” Braswell coach Lisa Williams said. “I think tonight was really about sticking with our game plan, which we did well, minus the turnovers. We’ve got to do a better job of taking better shots.
The Colony held Braswell scoreless for a near three-minute stretch in the second quarter. A charge call with just under 10 seconds remaining in the half put the ball in Braswell’s hands, which resulted in points and a 24-18 Braswell lead at halftime.
The Lady Cougars were strong out the gates in the second half before Braswell rattled off nine unanswered points. Braswell opened the final quarter with an 8-2 run, stretching the lead to 48-32. Braswell saw out the rest of the game relatively comfortably despite a turnover-seeking defensive press from The Colony.
“One game at a time,” Williams said. “One possession at a time. We aren’t going to look ahead. We will just prepare for the next game.”
Boys: 3-point shooting pushes Bengals past Cougars
The 3-ball was strong for Braswell from start to finish in a 50-43 win over The Colony at home. Cam Smith hit the first 3 for the Bengals’ (17-9, 3-1) with the first shot of the game.
Braswell carried a 21-18 lead into halftime. The Colony (18-7, 1-3) took the lead at 25-23 for the first time in the game with just over five minutes to play in the third quarter. The Cougars pieced together an 11-2 run in the third, stretching the lead to 29-23 before Braswell recovered to make it a 34-32 Cougar lead at the end of the third quarter.
Bradley Russell hit three crucial 3-pointers in the fourth that secured the win for Braswell. He put Braswell up 38-36 with his first of the fourth quarter, before his second broke a 39-39 tie putting Braswell up 42-39.
Smith hit two key free throws down the stretch, making it 44-39, before Russell drained another 3 off a Cougar to make it 47-39 with just over a minute and a half to play.
Russell finished with a team-leading 17 points.