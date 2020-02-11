The Braswell Bengals clinched the first district title in program history with a wild 40-39 win over The Colony on Tuesday night. With the flu running through the team, coach Nick Sekeres had just seven players available to practice Monday.
But his team scrapped, and he got some big shots from R.J. Jones and M.J. Leslie down the stretch to pull out the win. Jones finished with nine points, all coming in the fourth quarter. He hit the dagger with just under two minutes to play.
Leslie had a big 3-point shot that sparked the Braswell rally in the fourth, bringing Braswell within seven, and he then made the tying free throws to even the game at 34. Jones took over from there with back-to-back 3s.
“It wasn’t our greatest game,” Sekeres said. “But it is one of our greatest moments. I didn’t feel like that was a very good game for us but we’ve had a lot going on this week.”
Braswell will soon learn its first-round opponent.
“We can start preparing quickly,” Sekeres said. “We’re really proud of what we accomplished. Today was a big game for us, trying our best to lock in that one seed. It puts us at a bit of an advantage.”
Lady Bengals end night as district co-champs
Despite lifting a trophy at the conclusion of Tuesday night’s game against The Colony, Braswell fell for just the second time in district play this season. The Cougars (19-11, 9-3) made the most of Braswell turnovers to win 63-54.
The Lady Bengals (25-6, 10-2) had already clinched a share of the District 8-5A title entering tonight, and end the night as co-champions with Lake Dallas. The Bengals enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed.
“We weren’t getting 50-50 balls,” coach Lisa Williams said. “They had way too many offensive rebounds. We would get a steal, and not capitalize on it, we would give it right back. Games like that you can’t do that and expect to win.”
It was a high-energy, tightly contested game through all 32 minutes. The game really came to life late. Trinity Barnes hit a 3 from near pro-ball range to put Braswell up 42-40 at the end of the third. Barnes finished with eight points. Alisa Williams and Achile Brown led the scoring for Braswell with 13 points each.
Tamia Jones hit a deep 3 for The Colony with 5:40 to play to tie the game at 46 before an unforced Braswell turnover allowed the Cougars to get to the line, making one of three to take a 47-46 lead. Braswell led just one more time, with just over 3:00 to play after Barnes got to the bucket and made a nice finish to go up 51-50. The Cougars played stiff defense, forcing Braswell turnovers to pull away.
“It is what it is,” Williams said. “We got to take care of business. Period.”