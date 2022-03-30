LITTLE ELM − Even Blade Carver would admit the wind helped him on Tuesday.
With Guyer's District 5-6A game against Braswell moved up two hours due to weather concerns, it was likely to be in someone's favor.
Carver smashed a third-inning pitch over the left field wall for a two-run homerun that ended the day of Bengals’ ace Kellen Curtis, serving as an exclamation point in Guyer’s 11-2 win over Braswell.
“I just went up there and was looking for a fastball and hit the first pitch I saw,” said Carver, who totaled three RBIs. “Then on the second pitch I was down in the count 0-2 and I guess I put a good swing on it. This wind blowing out helped for sure.”
Guyer (15-5, 4-1) came out firing on all cylinders offensively, posting three pairs of runs across each of the first three innings before putting the final touches on their 10-hit parade in the fourth inning with four runs.
Cam Saleh and Lane Allen got the scoring started in the first inning with back-to-back two out RBIs, only to be led by Saleh again as well as Wes Duncan with two-out RBIs in the second inning. In the fourth it all came to a head, with Allen, Carver, and Josh Lumsden totaling four RBIs between the three.
For Braswell (7-8, 1-4), Curtis was coming off his best start of the year against Little Elm by throwing a complete with 11 strikeouts. However, against a potent Guyer lineup he lasted 2 1/3 innings and surrendered four earned runs on five hits with three walks.
“I thought Kellen did a pretty good job,” First-year Braswell coach Rob Thomas said. “He got out of a jam early, and I think he’ll be available to come back in some form on Friday. He’s been really good, and he’ll be fine.”
Braswell had chances to cut Guyer’s lead throughout the game, including in the second and fourth innings with two runners on. But the Bengals couldn't' cash in despite a seven hits and RBIs from University of Arkansas commit Jayson Jones and Jacob Lang in the third.
“The approach in those spots is to be aggressive,” Thomas said. “I think sometimes when you get a few runners on and it’s a situation where it’s a guy [lower] in the order they think they need to take a few pitches. So you just have to be aggressive.”
It was the opposite for Guyer. The Wildcats' ability to hit with two outs became the theme of the night as they collected eight of their 11 runs with two outs, including Lumsden’s three RBIs and both of Saleh’s RBIs.
“It was a good job by guys picking up each other,” Guyer coach Pat Watson said. “What happens is they just kind of shorten up the swing and put the ball in play. But we also have to do a better job with less than two outs.”
That was more than enough for Guyer ace Brad Pruett. The junior spun 6 2/3 innings and allowed two unearned runs on six hits and 10 strikeouts and was only pulled due to his high pitch count. In Watson’s estimation, the Wildcats always feel they’re in a game with their fiery starter on the hill.
“You know that you have a chance every time he’s on the mound,” Watson said. “I think we’re just glad he’s on our team.”