Alisa Williams’ path to Braswell has been arduous and rewarding.
When the all-state forward makes the 16-mile trek to school, she is often met with the construction-induced gridlock of Teasley Lane compounding the cross-district commute.
Williams could walk to down-the-road Guyer, avoid the traffic and play with her childhood friends, but leaving a program-changing legacy at a school with little history was a more appealing endeavor.
Doing it alongside her mother, Braswell coach Lisa Williams, made it special.
Braswell recently concluded a 35-3 season that saw the Bengals run the District 5-6 table and advance to the Class 6A Region I championship game, an effort spearheaded by their prized senior.
The LSU recruit averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists for a Braswell team littered with underclassmen. Her best games were reserved for the area’s best, averaging 20 points against state-ranked Frisco Memorial, Plano East and South Grand Prairie.
Williams, who starred as a freshman at Guyer before following her former Guyer assistant mother to Braswell in 2019, checked off several boxes.
“I wish we would have won [the regional championship] to go to state, but I felt like this season is a true testament to the hard work. I’m proud of it.” Williams said. “And if you buy in, the sky is the limit.”
And the program is set for future success.
Braswell, which opened in 2016, has won a combined 71 games in Williams’ 2 1/2 seasons (one season was cut due to pandemic) and returns a wealth of talent, returning three all-district selections Torie Sevier, Kennedy Evans and Yvez Cox and its entire bench.
The Bengals will miss the versatile Williams — rangy, 6-foot-2 athlete that can score inside and out — and Grambling-bound point guard Jazmyne Jackson.
“I’m very proud of this season, but there is a lot coming back next year,” Williams said. “They’re going to return five players who started or could have started. The junior varsity was good, too, so the program is in a good place.”
Williams leaves one winner for another this summer when she moves to Baton Rouge to begin her transition to the Southeastern Conference.
One of the most brilliant minds in women’s basketball — LSU coach Kim Mulkey, who recently earned National Coach of the Year — began noticing Williams during her successful Baylor tenure.
“Alisa is a big guard who is a left-handed shooter with great size and versatility,” Mulkey said of Williams in November. “ One of the most impressive things about Alisa is her basketball IQ. That alone will allow her to be successful. Her basketball IQ coupled with her skills just means that she has a great upside with a tall ceiling for success.”
Williams, who initially committed to TCU, wanted to prove she was worthy of Mulkey’s praise.
“That’s the trap. You don’t want to [get complacent],” Williams said. “ I wanted to work even harder after committing and to sharpen my game.”
Lisa Williams, who starred at UTEP in the 1980s, helped push her talented daughter.
“I’m her biggest cheerleader,” Lisa said. “But I am harder on her than anyone on the team.”