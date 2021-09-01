One year ago, Braswell needed overtime against Keller to secure its first-ever Class 6A victory.
The Bengals trailed the Indians 23-20 entering the fourth quarter, but managed to force an extra period thanks to the sensational performance of now-graduated Tristan McClary.
Braswell’s former quarterback threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns, and he even provided the theatrics on a two-point conversion to seal the victory.
Entering the Bengals’ rematch against Keller on Thursday night, Braswell will have a new quarterback under center in Keegan Byrd. But as Byrd showed in last week’s 49-10 rout of Mesquite Horn, he is more than capable of filling the void left by McClary.
“He grows every day as a leader, or as a player for that matter,” Braswell coach Cody Moore said of Byrd. “He has a ton of ability and has so many attributes that lend itself to play in that position really well. He’s getting better and better in his mechanics and his reads [along with] what we’re asking him to do. He is making great strides, and I think that shows.”
Keller is coming off a 39-0 drubbing of Abilene Cooper last week, but Moore believes the Indians have some holes the Bengals will be able to exploit.
In their meeting last season, Braswell rushed for 206 yards as a team with 86 of those coming from since-graduated running back Dee Gafford.
Moore anticipates that Keller will look to defend the run more this time, especially after junior running back Jaylon Burton scampered for 109 yards and two touchdowns against Horn last week.
“We ran the ball well against them last year,” Moore said. “I fully expect that they are going to do some things that try and combat that and not allow us to duplicate what we were able to do last year.”
Keller’s defense is certainly capable of shutting teams down.
Last week against Cooper, the Indians’ defense surrendered just 110 yards and forced three turnovers.
“They’ve got a really big nose guard who can change the game,” Moore said. “They’re really good in the secondary. And then offensively, I think they do a really good job. They’ve got a good scheme. The quarterback is good, and they’ve got some guys playing receiver. They can make plays.”
The matchup between the Keller secondary that Moore mentioned and the Braswell wide receivers will certainly be something to keep an eye on. Senior Jaeden Acker had three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals last week, while junior Ja’Ryan Wallace had eight receptions and 92 yards.
And even though Braswell is talented on the outside, the Bengals will once again be relying on their ground attack, which has served them well in the past.
“Where it starts for us offensively is running ball,” Moore said. “That’s our comfort zone. We want to always try to establish that early in the game. So, it’s going to be a good test for us.”