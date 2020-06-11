Braswell head football coach Cody Moore was gracious enough to sit down with the Denton Record-Chronicle’s sports department for a new series called “10 Questions With Coach.” Here are Moore’s thoughts on myriad topics.
DRC: This will be your fifth season upcoming at Braswell. What are you the most proud of to have accomplished in that time?
Moore: Our culture, without question. The thing I’m most proud of is over the course of four years, we’ve developed a way of doing things. The buy-in level is through the roof with our kids. From the way that we act to the way that we play to how we carry ourselves in the community and classroom, that’s what I’m most proud of.
Every time I talk to you, it seems like you are always mentioning “family.” Whether it’s your coaching family, Braswell family or your own family. Why is family so important to you, and why has that been a staple of how you’ve built the program?
It’s interesting. We have a core value system that we talk about a lot. And family is one of those core values. In our second year, I started talking about family a little more, and it kind of took on a life of its own with our kids and coaches. I talked to our kids about some of those things this morning with what’s going on in our country.
The thing unique to our program and building is we talk about family a lot. It’s not just a word. And I don’t ever want it to just become a word. It hasn’t mattered what team you’re on — A team or B team. It doesn’t matter what position you play. It doesn’t matter first string or third string, white, black — it doesn’t matter. I think our kids have just completely bought into that.
One of the things we always want to do as coaches is make sure every kid in our program has value, regardless of what their role is. We want the players to see the value in all of those roles, regardless of the magnitude of that role. To me, that’s what family is all about. You see the good in what everybody brings to the table and you appreciate those things. I think great things happen when you’re doing that.
If you had to karaoke one song in front of the entire school, what would it be?
“It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock.
What’s your Whataburger order?
A No. 1 with cheese and jalapenos.
If you could pick any superpower, what would it be and why?
I would say teleportation. I just think the ability to be anywhere at any given time is kind of cool.
What is your favorite TV show?
Whew. That is a good question. I would have to say Game of Thrones. I’ve got some others. My top shows are Game of Thrones, Sons of Anarchy and Breaking Bad. But yeah, that’s probably the one I’d say I like the most.
One food has to go forever: ribs, steak, shrimp or chicken. Which one do you eliminate?
Chicken.
Have you ever cried in a movie, and if so, what was the movie?
Haha. I might — might — have shed a tear in Remember the Titans. That was a tough one. I normally don’t like football movies. I probably couldn’t tell you another football movie that I watch or like, but that’s a good one.
What’s your favorite memory so far at Braswell?
I would say winning a share of our first district championship. One of the things ironic about that is I always like to talk and instill belief in our kids. I remember the previous offseason, we talked a lot about going to Denison in Week 10 and playing for the district championship. That was something we kind of pointed to. And there we were, ready to do it. To be able to do it stands out to me.
What is the hidden talent of Cody Moore?
Cornhole. It’s so much fun, isn’t it? We have some battles on our coaching staff.