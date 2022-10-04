Area volleyball teams continued progressing through the final month of the regular season Tuesday as they all venture deeper into district play.
Three of the four Denton ISD squads suffered defeats on the night as Argyle, Sanger and Ponder picked up big district sweeps.
Check out our roundup of area scores and key players below.
Braswell 3, Prosper Rock Hill 2
After dropping a five-set match to McKinney Boyd last Friday, the Lady Bengals came out on the winning side when their match with Rock Hill went the distance. They dropped the first two sets 28-26 and 25-23 before winning the next three in a row 25-21, 27-25 and 15-7.
Next up for Braswell (12-18, 3-5 in district) is a road showdown with Allen (22-11, 5-2 before Tuesday) Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Prosper 3, Guyer 1
Having won six consecutive matches since dropping their district opener, the Lady Wildcats suffered their second district defeat to Prosper, the same squad that dealt their first defeat. They won a competitive first set 26-24 before dropping the next three 25-15, 25-10 and 25-18 to lose the match.
Guyer (14-11, 6-2) was led by Baylor commit Kyndal Stowers' 24 kills, 12 digs and 2 block assists. Lauren Schneider added 11 kills while Drew Bridges notched 25 assists and Ava Houser had 23 assists. Jordyn Tynsky paced the defense with 14 digs.
The Lady Wildcats next host Little Elm (9-21, 0-8) Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Birdville 3, Ryan 0
The Lady Raiders suffered their fourth straight sweep Tuesday against Birdville. They dropped the first and third sets by scores of 25-17 with the second going 25-13 in Birdville's favor.
Aspen Hicks posted a double-double with 13 assists and 10 digs while Darla Crow notched 7 kills and 3 blocks. Jaida Gray added 5 kills and 9 digs as KK Haley had 11 digs.
Next up for Ryan (16-22, 2-6) is a road matchup with area foe Lake Dallas (8-16, 0-8).
Richland 3, Denton 1
The Lady Broncos suffered their seventh district defeat Tuesday with a four-set loss to Richland. They lost the first two sets 25-20 and 25-16 before taking the third 25-21 and dropping the fourth 25-18.
Lauren Perry posted a monster night with 25 kills and 27 digs while Dylan Rodriguez had 21 assists, Myra Memon notched 20 digs and Jesse Pancoast added 15 digs.
Denton's (16-19, 1-7) next match will be on the road Friday against Colleyville Heritage (30-7, 8-0).
Argyle 3, Lake Dallas 0
The Lady Eagles completed a season sweep of Lake Dallas Tuesday in once again defeating the Falcons 3-0. They took the first set 25-19 before dominating the next two 25-11 and 25-14.
Jordyn Moore had 13 assists, 6 digs and 2 blocks while Katherine Holtman posted 10 kills and Shaye Feely had 20 digs, 5 kills and 4 aces. Piper Mickenheim chipped in 25 digs and 2 aces as Sydney Payne notched 17 assists, 2 aces and a pair of kills.
Argyle's (26-13, 5-3) next match is Friday against Richland (23-13, 6-2).
Aubrey 3, Celina 1
The Lady Chaparrals kept their perfect district record going Tuesday with a four-set victory over Celina. They dropped the first set 25-19 before taking the next three all by scores of 25-18.
Aubrey (28-8, 4-0) was led by 25 kills and 18 digs from Tarleton State commit Sydney Garrison. Annaleise Sevier added 17 kills and 4 blocks while Olivia Starr had 40 assists and 13 digs. Makayla Johnson led the defense with 25 digs as Meagan Szostek added 9 kills and Kynadi Hall had 7 kills.
Next up for the Lady Chaps is a home match against Carrollton Ranchview (12-15-1, 0-3 before Tuesday) Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Sanger 3, Wichita Falls Hirschi 0
The Lady Indians remained unbeaten in district play with a sweep of Hirschi. They utterly dominated the match with set victories of 25-8, 25-6 and 25-5 in that order.
Ponder 3, Whitesboro 0
The Lady Lions picked up their seventh district win with a three-set sweep of Whitesboro.
Check out our full story on the match for more details and key performances.
Argyle Liberty Christian 3, Fort Worth All Saints 0
The Warriors remained unbeaten in district play Tuesday with a sweep of All Saints. They took the first set 25-21 before controlling the second 25-17 and the third 25-14.
Reagan Fifer's double-double led the way as she posted 29 assists and 12 digs along with 7 kills and 5 aces. Naya Salfiti added 10 kills and Quinley Heinson notched 15 digs.
Liberty Christian (23-8, 4-0) is back in action next Tuesday against Fort Worth Christian (9-7, 3-1).