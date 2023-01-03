Kennedy Evans
Buy Now

Braswell's Kennedy Evans (4) dribbles around South Grand Prairie's Joy Madison-Key (4) during their game Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Mansfield Summit High School in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Al Key/DRC

As basketball teams across the state resume or open district play this week, seven area squads were ranked Tuesday when the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings were released.

Four Denton-area girls teams and three on the boys side made the cut for this week's TABC rankings heading into the most important part of their seasons — the heart of district play.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you