As basketball teams across the state resume or open district play this week, seven area squads were ranked Tuesday when the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings were released.
Four Denton-area girls teams and three on the boys side made the cut for this week's TABC rankings heading into the most important part of their seasons — the heart of district play.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through each of the teams' showings so far this season below. Records are current heading into Tuesday's games.
Girls
Class 6A No. 5 Braswell (17-5)
The Lady Bengals came in as the highest-ranked area boys or girls team, fresh off a strong showing at the Mansfield Spring Creek Barbeque Invitational Tournament last week.
Ranked No. 5 in Class 6A, Braswell knocked off No. 19 Mansfield Legacy there while falling close to No. 9 South Grand Prairie. The game was a rematch of last year's 6A Region I championship game, which South Grand Prairie also won.
The Lady Bengals have continued building on a strong 2021-22 season where they went on the deepest playoff run in program history. They lost star Alisa Williams to LSU, leaving Oklahoma State pledge Kennedy Evans and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee Torie Sevier to help lead the way.
Class 5A No. 6 Argyle (19-3)
Continuing their track record of success at a new level, the six-time state champion Lady Eagles have more than held their own in their first year at the 5A level.
Two of Argyle's three losses came in close games against 5A No. 3 Amarillo High and 4A No. 4 Waco La Vega. It has knocked off 6A No. 19 Mansfield Legacy, 5A No. 11 Fort Worth Brewer and 3A No. 13 Winnsboro, among other victories.
Angelo State signee Madi Lumsden leads the way among four seniors who signed to play college basketball in November. Seniors Katelyn Jones (Siena College), Ashlin Crabtree (Vanguard University of Southern California) and Savannah Bennett (Hardin-Simmons) have also signed to play collegiately.
Class 4A No. 12 Sanger (17-5)
Coming off posting a 30-5 record and regional semifinal appearance last season, the Lady Indians have largely picked up where they left off this year.
Sanger defeated 4A No. 23 Van Alstyne and 3A No. 12 Gunter earlier this season while taking a six-point loss to 6A No. 11 Flower Mound. The Lady Indians are favored to win their district this season by TABC's preseason picks and open district play Friday versus Wichita Falls.
Two-sport star Carly Schmucker has led the charge so far this season as a consistent presence in the post. Standout guard Lexi Martin recently made her return from an ACL injury as well, posting 15 points in a 53-37 win over Ponder last week.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A No. 1 Liberty Christian (22-6)
The Lady Warriors have run through much of their competition so far and hold a No. 1 ranking among their private school foes as a result.
Liberty Christian earned a fifth-place finish in the Whataburger Tournament's blue girls division featuring blowout victories over UIL 4A No. 13 Seminole and 2A No. 14 Panhandle. Their lone loss came to 3A No. 13 Winnsboro in the second round.
Star guard Emma Kay Martin averaged 26.5 points, 3.8 assists and 4.8 steals per game in the Lady Warriors' four games at the tournament. She will continue to be a key piece of Liberty Christian's state title hopes moving forward.
Boys
Class 6A No. 12 Guyer (15-5)
Despite suffering substantial losses with stars KyeRon Lindsay and Jace Wilson departing for the college ranks, the Wildcats have remained among the top-ranked 6A teams.
Guyer played in the Whataburger Tournament's orange division last week, dropping its opener 75-67 to 5A No. 12 Leander Rouse. It later knocked off 6A No. 7 Mansfield Legacy before falling to district foe McKinney in the consolation championship game.
The Wildcats have been led by a trio of standout underclassmen alongside senior guard Connor Newton, a Central Oklahoma signee. Sophomores Jeremiah Green and Jordan Lowery have often led the charge offensively, alongside freshman Silas Rodriguez.
Class 3A No. 7 Ponder (16-5)
The five-time state champion Lions are off to a strong start to their 2022-23 campaign.
They competed in the blue boys division of the Whataburger Tournament, losing to 4A No. 11 Bullard and No. 20 Canyon Randall amid a 1-3 showing at the tournament. Star forward Tyler Long is the team's leader, while guard Timber Crider and others have played key roles at times this season.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A No. 6 Liberty Christian (20-9)
Joining their counterparts on the girls side, the Warriors are also regarded among the top teams in their classification.
Liberty Christian knocked off UIL 4A No. 24 Anna 80-77 earlier this season along with defeating TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A No. 10 Frisco Legacy Christian. The Warriors have won 13 of their last 15 games heading into Friday's district opener against Southwest Christian School.
