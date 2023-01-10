Madi Lumsden
Argyle’s Madi Lumsden dribbles past Fort Worth Brewer’s Eryn Mckinzie during the teams' game earlier this season. The Lady Eagles are ranked the No. 6 Class 5A girls basketball team in the latest TABC rankings.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

A trio of top 10 teams on the girls basketball side headline the Denton area's representatives in this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings.

Those squads lead a contingent of seven state-ranked squads, four that retained their places from a week prior while three slid down a few slots. Each classification's true pecking order is coming into better focus as district play kicks into full gear on the boys and girls sides.

