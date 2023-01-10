A trio of top 10 teams on the girls basketball side headline the Denton area's representatives in this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings.
Those squads lead a contingent of seven state-ranked squads, four that retained their places from a week prior while three slid down a few slots. Each classification's true pecking order is coming into better focus as district play kicks into full gear on the boys and girls sides.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down where each team stands ahead of Tuesday's games below.
Girls
6A No. 9 Braswell (19-5)
The Lady Bengals fell a few slots from their No. 6 ranking despite winning both of their games last week.
Braswell (19-5, 4-1 in district) knocked off Denton ISD foe Guyer (10-8, 3-2) 57-48 before topping Prosper (12-11, 1-4) 54-38 later in the week. The Lady Bengals are looking to build on last year's regional final appearance, their deepest playoff run in program history.
5A No. 6 Argyle (21-3)
The Lady Eagles held firm in their No. 6 standing after rolling past a pair of district foes.
Argyle (21-3, 5-0) is District 7-5A's lone remaining unbeaten team ahead of Tuesday's games after speeding to a 48-13 victory over Birdville (13-10, 1-4) and ending area foe Ryan's (18-5, 4-1) unbeaten district start, 41-21. In their first year at the 5A level, the Lady Eagles are looking to avenge last year's 4A state title game defeat.
4A No. 12 Sanger (19-5)
A strong start to district play helped the Lady Indians remain at No. 12 in this week's rankings.
Sanger (19-5, 1-0) opened the week with a 37-23 victory over nondistrict foe Decatur (18-8), then romped to an 80-19 win over Wichita Falls (3-15, 0-1) to begin its district slate. The Lady Indians advanced to last year's 4A regional semifinal round before falling to eventual state champion Brownsboro.
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A No. 1 Liberty Christian (24-6)
The Lady Warriors remained atop their classification's rankings after picking up a win in their lone game last week.
Liberty Christian (24-6, 1-0) opened district play with a 67-40 victory over No. 6 Fort Worth Southwest Christian (6-11, 0-1). The Lady Warriors continue district play Friday against Midland Christian.
Boys
6A No. 15 Guyer (16-7)
A 1-1 week meant the Wildcats fell three places from last week's No. 12 ranking.
Guyer (16-7, 2-1) opened the week with a 45-40 victory over Denton ISD rival Braswell (13-10, 0-3) in a close 45-40 result before falling 78-56 to No. 4-ranked Allen (18-6, 3-0). The Wildcats entered the holiday break on a seven-game win streak and are looking to recapture that momentum having gone 3-3 since.
3A No. 7 Ponder (18-5)
Coasting to a pair of district wins helped the Lions maintain their No. 7 spot in the Class 3A ranks.
Ponder (18-5, 3-0) rolled to a 57-23 victory over Valley View (11-10, 0-3), then blew past Callisburg (9-13, 1-2) by a score of 57-29. The Lions are in an early three-way tie for the District 10-3A lead with Paradise (13-9, 3-0) and Whitesboro (6-9, 3-0).
TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A No. 7 Liberty Christian (20-10)
The Warriors fell one spot in their classification's rankings after falling in their lone contest last week.
Liberty Christian (20-10, 0-1) lost 75-68 to No. 6 Fort Worth Southwest Christian (17-7, 1-0) in its district-opening contest. The Warriors will look to rebound from that defeat this week.
