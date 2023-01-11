An action-packed night of basketball saw some area boys teams struggle while others flourished.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Tuesday night's area results below.
Braswell 60, Little Elm 57
Check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's full story on the Bengals' double-overtime win for additional information and quotes.
McKinney 75, Guyer 67
The Wildcats fell victim to McKinney's strong fourth quarter their narrow loss to the Lions. Guyer trailed by just two heading into the frame after a key third quarter push, dropping the fourth quarter 25-19 to lose a tightly-contested affair.
Connor Newton led the Wildcats' (16-8, 2-2 in district) offensive effort with 22 points. Jeremiah Green posted 17 points while Jordan Lowery added 15 and Silas Rodriguez had six.
None of that production could match McKinney's Quintel Wilson scoring 38 points to lead the Lions to victory.
Richland 61, Ryan 55
The Raiders' winless start to district play continued with a narrow loss to Richland. Ryan trailed just 36-35 heading into the fourth quarter, which it lost 25-19 to seal the defeat.
Amarien Mohair posted 16 points to lead the Raiders (8-12, 0-4) in the loss while Tyler Johnson and Matt Carter added 12 points apiece. Justin Redden and Mario Bellamy chipped in six points each.
Denton High 58, Lake Dallas 43
The Broncos triumphed in a battle with the area foe Falcons. Denton High broke open an 11-point lead at halftime, fending off a second-half Lake Dallas surge with an 18-9 edge in the final frame.
A balanced scoring effort for the Broncos (14-6, 4-0) was led by M.J. Thomas' 13 points. Chase Thomas chipped in 12 points while Blake Courtney and Jordan Kamga had 10 apiece. Lake Dallas (4-13, 1-3) was led by 13 points from Jalen Brown and Tommy Scott's 10-point effort.
Grapevine 67, Argyle 60
The Eagles remained below .500 in district play with a narrow loss to Grapevine.
Argyle (18-6, 1-3) continues district play Friday versus Denton High.
Lake Worth 63, Sanger 55
The Indians fell to Lake Worth in their final nondistrict showdown.
Sanger (14-11) opens district play Friday versus Wichita Falls Hirschi.
Ponder 37, Whitesboro 35
The Lions pulled out a narrow victory over Whitesboro to remain unbeaten in district play. Tyler Long made a pair of late technical free throws to seal the victory for Ponder (19-5, 4-0).
Long and Jashawn Taylor scored eight points apiece to lead the Lions' scoring effort in a defensive battle.
