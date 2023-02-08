Boys basketball teams across the state began their final full week of district contests Tuesday with the stakes high and plenty still to be decided.
Teams continue grappling for playoff spots and seeding down the stretch of the regular season as the start of the playoffs nears. Several area teams are well-positioned to earn postseason berths, while others have work to do to extend their seasons beyond the few remaining regular season contests.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Tuesday's area boys hoops results below.
Braswell 57, Prosper Rock Hill 41
The Bengals extended their win streak to three games with a comfortable victory over Prosper Rock Hill, keeping themselves firmly in the District 5-6A playoff picture.
Braswell (18-14, 5-7 in district) was led by 15 points apiece from Josh Jackson and Malachi Okunbor. Jacori Jones came in just behind the pair with 13 points to round out the team's double-digit scorers on the night.
The Bengals now sit one game out of a tie for fourth place with Prosper (14-7, 6-6) and Denton ISD rival Guyer (20-12, 6-6) with two contests remaining in district play.
McKinney Boyd 64, Guyer 59
The Wildcats took a consequential district loss in a tight affair with McKinney Boyd Tuesday night.
Guyer (20-12, 6-6) was led by Jeremiah Green's 22-point effort. Jordan Lowery finished with 16 points, while Silas Rodriguez had 13.
The loss marked a missed opportunity for the Wildcats to take over sole possession of fourth place in District 5-6A, instead ending the night tied with Prosper and just one game ahead of Braswell.
Colleyville Heritage 48, Ryan 35
The Raiders suffered another tough defeat in district play Tuesday night.
Ryan (10-18, 2-10) was led by 13 points from Tyler Johnson, while Amarien Mohair posted nine. Jack Bommarito added five points and Justin Redden had four.
The Raiders are out of the playoff picture ahead of their final two contests of district play.
Denton High 37, Argyle 36
The Broncos edged out a narrow victory over the Eagles in a key clash of area foes Tuesday night at Argyle High.
Denton High (18-9, 8-4) was led by 11 points from star forward M.J. Thomas. Shane Wolfe, Carter Eddy and Hayden Gunter added five points apiece in the victory.
Argyle (23-9, 6-6) was led by nine points from Hutch Burns. Evan Harbach and Jayson Demcher added eight points each, while Kash Polk posted six.
The Broncos moved into a four-way tie for the lead in District 7-5A with the win, matching Richland, Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage at 8-4 in district play. The Eagles sit two games back of that pack with two games left to make up the ground.
Birdville 64, Lake Dallas 38
The Falcons suffered their latest defeat of district play to Birdville Tuesday night.
Lake Dallas (5-22, 1-11) is out of the playoff picture in District 7-5A with two games remaining in its season.
Aubrey 57, Carrollton Ranchview 44
The state-ranked Chaparrals overcame an up-and-down first half to remain unbeaten in district play with a win over Ranchview.
Aubrey (26-5, 8-0) was led by 14 points from sophomore forward Elijah Herron. Branden West and Carter May added 13 points apiece, while Tay Ross had 10 to round out a quartet of double-figure scorers.
The Chaps will look to finish off their unbeaten run through district play over the last two games with a tough challenge remaining against state-ranked Anna.
Krum 78, Bridgeport 45
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information, photos and quotes from Krum coach Ty Tabor.
Burkburnett 59, Sanger 52
The Indians suffered a season sweep against Burkburnett despite playing a much closer game than the 101-66 defeat they took the first time around.
Sanger (16-17, 2-6) has two more games left in district play to solidify a playoff spot in the five-team District 7-4A.
Boyd 50, Pilot Point 49
The Bearcats suffered a tough loss to Boyd Tuesday night.
Pilot Point has a chance to solidify a place in the playoffs and improve on its 6-6 district mark thus far in its final two contests of district play.
Ponder 100, S&S Consolidated 45
The state-ranked Lions reached the century mark for the first time this season with a dominant win over S&S Consolidated.
Ponder (27-5, 12-0) was led by 30 points from star forward Tyler Long. Javien Gonzalez added 18 points on the night, while Case Peacock and Kade Irons posted 11 apiece. On senior night, senior Leo Huerta scored the layup that got the Lions to 100 points.
Ponder can wrap up the District 10-3A championship with a win Friday against Paradise (20-11, 10-2).
Liberty Christian 65, Fort Worth Christian 45
The Warriors finished off district play on a high note with a 20-point win over Fort Worth Christian.
Liberty Christian (24-13, 4-4) finished tied with Fort Worth Southwest Christian (20-11, 4-4) for third place in TAPPS District 1-5A, leaving a potential tiebreaker to come into play for playoff purposes.
