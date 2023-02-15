Boys basketball teams across the state played their regular season finales Tuesday, looking to solidify playoff berths and seeding.
Ten of the 11 Denton-area UIL squads were in action as they put the finishing touches on a whirlwind regular season. The night ended with six squads set for the playoffs, while the other five saw their seasons come to a close.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Tuesday's area boys hoops results below.
Allen 56, Braswell 41
The Bengals' season ended with a 15-point loss to state-ranked Allen.
Braswell's (18-16, 5-9 in district) scoring effort was led by 12 points from Malachi Okunbor. Joshua Jackson added nine points on the night, while Jacori Jones had eight and Malachi Hubbard posted four.
After a rough patch in district, Braswell won three of its last five contests, maintaining a shot at the postseason until Friday's defeat against McKinney Boyd.
Guyer 83, Little Elm 37
The Wildcats wrapped up district play with a comfortable victory over Little Elm, solidifying a playoff berth in the process.
Senior guard Connor Newton led Guyer's (22-12, 8-6) scoring effort on the night with 16 points. The Central Oklahoma signee also surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory and drew his 100th career charge.
Blaine Bird chipped in 13 points, Silas Rodriguez posted 12, Jordan Lowery notched 11 and Akintola Akinniyi rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 in the blowout victory.
The Wildcats will finish no worse than fourth in District 5-6A and could tie with McKinney for third place, forcing a potential tiebreaker due to a head-to-head split. They could also tie with McKinney Boyd, but lost both meetings with the Broncos.
Results of McKinney and McKinney Boyd's games were not available at time of publication.
Ryan 58, Lake Dallas 46
The Raiders finished out a rough district campaign on a high note in knocking off their area foe Falcons.
Ryan (11-19, 3-11) was led by 15 points from Jack Bommarito. Amarien Mohair came in close behind him with 13 points, while Matt Carter chipped in 10 points and Mario Bellamy had eight.
Jalen Brown led Lake Dallas (5-24, 1-13) with 11 points on the night, while Trey Buss posted nine points. Caleb Harris and Jadon Jones chipped in eight points apiece.
Both teams' seasons came to an end after the game as the Falcons finished last in District 7-5A with the Raiders two games ahead of them for second-to-last.
Colleyville Heritage 43, Denton High 37
The Broncos also saw their season come to an end Tuesday after suffering a narrow defeat to Colleyville Heritage. They trailed by 11 points entering the fourth quarter and could not quite complete a comeback bid.
Star forward M.J. Thomas led the way for Denton High (18-11, 8-6), finishing out his standout high school career with 17 points on the night. Marq Nuby added six points and Carter Eddy posted five.
The defeat ended a rough stretch for the Broncos, which opened district play 5-0 before losing six of their last nine games to fade from an early district lead. An injury to standout senior guard Blake Courtney played a part in the Broncos' struggles.
Richland 56, Argyle 53
The Eagles' season ended Tuesday night as they sustained a narrow loss to Richland. They entered the night with a chance to force a tiebreaker for playoff spots and seeding, but did not get the win they needed to have a shot at extending their season.
No. 14 Anna 66, No. 13 Aubrey 62
The Chaparrals' late comeback effort fell short in a narrow loss to the Coyotes, a result which means the two teams finish as co-District 11-4A champions.
Aubrey's (27-6, 9-1) unbeaten run through district play came to a close with the loss.
Star forward Carter May led the Chaps' effort in defeat, scoring a game-high 23 points on the night. Elijah Herron added 15 points, while Branden West had 10. Michael Lewis and Tay Ross posted six points apiece.
As it shares the district title with Anna, a tiebreaker will be used to determine whether Aubrey gets the district's first or second seed for the playoffs.
No. 7 Ponder 54, Pilot Point 30
The Lions notched their latest district victory with a comfortable win over their area rival Bearcats.
While Ponder (29-5, 14-0) entered the contest with the District 10-3A title locked up, Pilot Point (13-16, 7-7) had a chance to end the state-ranked Lions' unbeaten run in district play with a victory. Instead, Ponder continued its district dominance and swept the longtime foes' season series.
Ponder was led by 14 points from star forward Tyler Long. Timber Crider chipped in 12 points, while Javien Gonzalez finished with 10.
The Bearcats await a first-round matchup with top-seeded Dallas Madison (19-13, 13-0 before Tuesday), while Ponder is set to face fourth-seed Newman International Academy of Cedar Hill (13-13, 9-5) in next week's bi-district round.
