All 12 area boys basketball teams are officially into their district schedules after Friday's slate of games.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down all of the day's boys results below.
Prosper Rock Hill 47, Braswell 44
The Bengals suffered a close defeat in looking to build off picking up their first district win of the season earlier this week.
Braswell (14-11, 1-3 in district) fell on the other end of a close game this time after knocking off Little Elm in double-overtime earlier this week. It trailed by six points heading into the final quarter and could not quite overcome the deficit.
McKinney Boyd 65, Guyer 59
The state-ranked Wildcats district skid continued Friday night as they dropped a third straight district affair, the second in a row by less than 10 points. They led 32-23 at halftime and still were ahead by seven after three quarters before McKinney Boyd rallied to tie it by the end of regulation and win in overtime.
Guyer (16-9, 2-3) was led by 18 points from senior guard Connor Newton. Jeremiah Green added 11 points while Silas Rodriguez had 11 and Miles Kennedy chipped in eight.
Ryan 37, Colleyville Heritage 23
The Raiders picked up their first win of district play Friday against Colleyville Heritage. They trailed 20-15 at halftime before tying the contest by the end of the third quarter and dominating the final frame 12-2.
Tyler Johnson led all scorers with 11 points to jumpstart Ryan (9-12, 1-4). Amarien Mohair added eight points, Matt Carter had six and Donovan Jones chipped in five.
Denton High 49, Argyle 41
The Broncos picked up a narrow win over the Eagles in a battle of Denton-area foes. Denton High trailed 33-31 after three quarters before dominating the final frame 18-8 to win the game.
Jordan Kamga led Denton High's (15-5, 5-0) effort with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting along with five rebounds and three steals. M.J. Thomas added 12 points while Hayden Gunter had eight and Carter Eddy contributed seven.
Argyle (18-7, 1-4) was led by Jett McCasland's 16-point performance alongside 10 from Kash Polk. Jonathan Lungeni had six points while Hutch Burns notched five and Evan Harbach had four.
Aubrey 51, Van Alstyne 49
The Chaparrals pulled out a close win over Van Alstyne to start district play on a high note. They trailed 42-35 heading into the fourth quarter before winning the final frame 16-7 to take the narrow victory.
Branden West led all scorers with 22 points to fuel Aubrey's (18-5, 1-0) effort, including four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter alone with one putting the Chaps ahead with 20 seconds to play. Carter May added 11 points while Tay Ross had seven and Elijah Herron chipped in five.
Krum 63, Springtown 39
Check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's full story on the contest for photos, additional information and quotes from coach Ty Tabor.
Pilot Point 48, Boyd 42
The Bearcats (5-12, 3-2) pulled above .500 in district play with a win over Boyd.
Ponder 99, S&S Conslidated 23
The state-ranked Lions ranked up their highest point total of the season to blow past S&S Consolidated and remain unbeaten in district play. They hit 14 3-point shots on the night and led 22-2 after just a quarter.
Ponder (20-5, 5-0) was led by 34 points from star Tyler Long. Cade Irons added 16 points while Jashawn Taylor had 15. Case Peacock chipped in 11 points as Timber and Javien Gonzalez added nine apiece. Cade McNutt had five.
Midland Christian 65, Liberty Christian 50
The state-ranked Warriors' rough start to district play continued as they dropped their second straight game, this time falling to unranked Midland Christian.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.