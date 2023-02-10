With many playing the penultimate games of their district slates, boys basketball teams across the Denton area had plenty on the line Friday night.
Some came out with pivotal victories, while others suffered tough blows to their postseason hopes. The night's results set the table for another key round of games Tuesday that will help solidify which teams qualify for the postseason and which will be left sitting at home.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how area squads fared Friday and what the results mean for the playoff race.
McKinney Boyd 52, Braswell 37
The Bengals saw a strong run down the stretch fizzle out Friday night as their playoff hopes were dashed in a tough loss to McKinney Boyd.
Braswell (18-15, 5-8 in district) entered the contest with an outside chance of making the playoffs by winning out combined with help from its other district-mates. The loss, however, means Tuesday's matchup with district champion Allen (27-7, 12-1) will be the Bengals' last contest of the season.
Guyer 74, Prosper 52
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on Guyer's important win for additional information, photos and quotes from Guyer coach Grant Long.
Birdville 70, Ryan 59
The Raiders' rough patch in district play continued Friday as they fell behind 22-3 after a quarter and could never fully rally in an 11-point loss to Birdville.
Ryan (10-19, 2-11) was led by 16 points from Tyler Johnson. Donovan Jones and Jack Bommarito came in just behind him with 13 points apiece, while Justin Redden had six.
The Raiders wrap up their season at home Tuesday versus Lake Dallas.
Richland 57, Denton High 51
The Broncos suffered a tough defeat to Richland Friday that took them out of a four-way tie for first place in District 7-5A.
Star forward M.J. Thomas led Denton High's (18-10, 8-5) scoring effort with 17 points on the night, while Carter Eddy posted 11. Jordan Kamga added eight points and Chase Thomas had six to round out the team's top four scorers.
The Broncos are now tied with Birdville (16-13, 6-5) and Colleyville Heritage (21-9, 8-5) for third place with a game coming Tuesday against Colleyville Heritage. Win, and they will secure a playoff berth, while a loss would leave their fate up in the air depending on Birdville's result and potential tiebreakers.
Argyle 62, Lake Dallas 41
The Eagles picked up a win over Lake Dallas Friday night needing a victory to keep any chance of making the playoffs alive.
Argyle (24-9, 7-6) could still force a three-way tie for fourth place in District 7-5A with Denton High (18-10, 8-5) and Birdville (16-13, 8-5) if it beats Richland (26-6, 9-4) and the two squads lose Tuesday, though it's unclear how that tie would be broken.
The Eagles lost both head-to-head matchups with Denton High and split the season series with Birdville, which split with Denton High.
Aubrey 54, Frisco Panther Creek 50
The Chaparrals played a close one Friday with Panther Creek, but found a way to remain unbeaten in district play with the narrow victory.
Aubrey (27-5, 9-0) was led by 15 points from star forward Carter May and 14 points by Elijah Herron. Brock Temple chipped in eight points, while Michael Lewis had six. The Chaps were without starting guards Tay Ross and Gavin Barns in the victory.
The win kept Aubrey one game ahead of Anna for first place in District 11-4A, giving the Chaps a chance to clinch the district championship with a win over Anna Tuesday. A loss would make the teams co-district champions and bring a tiebreaker of some sort into play for the top playoff seed. Aubrey won the team's first meeting.
Krum 69, Fort Worth Castleberry 44
The Bobcats clinched the District 8-4A championship as they took a comfortable win over Castleberry, giving coach Ty Tabor his 400th career win in the process.
The victory combined with Springtown (10-20, 6-3) knocking off Lake Worth (21-13, 6-3) meant the Bobcats wrapped up the district championship ahead of their regular season finale Tuesday at Lake Worth.
Sanger 52, Wichita Falls 41
The Indians notched a win over Wichita Falls Friday in their district finale, completing a season sweep of the Coyotes.
Sanger (17-16, 3-5) awaits the result of Gainesville's (19-11, 3-4) Tuesday game with the potential to tie for third-place with a Gainesville loss, which would bring a potential tiebreaker into play to decide the district's third and fourth seeds for the playoffs. The two teams split their season series.
Ponder 50, Paradise 43
The Lions wrapped up the District 10-3A championship and remained unbeaten in district play Friday with a close win over Paradise.
Ponder (28-5, 13-0) was led by 14 points apiece from star forward Tyler Long and guard Kade Irons, who made all eight of his free throw attempts with six coming in the fourth quarter alone.
The Lions wrap up district play Tuesday against area foe Pilot Point.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.