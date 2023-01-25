The importance of every boys basketball game across the Denton-area and state in general continues to grow with just three weeks remaining before the end of district play for all squads.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how area boys teams fared Tuesday night below.
McKinney 62, Braswell 44
The Bengals suffered a tough district defeat to McKinney Tuesday night.
Malachi Okunbor led Braswell's (15-13, 2-6 in district) effort with 18 points, tying for the high among all scorers. Jacori Jones chipped in 14 points himself while Tevin Jackson had six.
Guyer 69, Prosper Rock Hill 59
The Wildcats extended their district win streak to two games with a 10-point win over Prosper Rock Hill.
Connor Newton poured in 22 points to lead Guyer (18-10, 4-4) in the win, matching the game-high among all scorers. Jeremiah Green added 16 points, while Jordan Lowery had 11 and Mason White posted eight.
Grapevine 74, Ryan 44
Coming off a blowout 77-44 win over Lake Dallas, the Raiders ended up on the other end of that spectrum Tuesday with a runaway loss to Grapevine.
Tyler Johnson posted 11 points to lead Ryan's (10-14, 2-6) scoring effort in the defeat. Jack Bommarito added 10 points as Amarien Mohair and Matt Carter chipped in eight apiece.
Birdville 48, Denton High 45
The Broncos' tough patch in district play continued Tuesday with a tough loss to Birdville, their third straight district defeat after a 5-0 start. They led by one point heading into the final quarter but could not quite come out with the victory.
Denton High's (15-8, 5-3) scoring effort in the loss was led by star forward M.J. Thomas, who had 15 points. Carter Eddy chipped in 10 points himself, while Jordan Kamga added nine.
Colleyville Heritage 57, Argyle 53
Coming off a pair of district wins last week, the Eagles suffered a tough overtime defeat to Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday night. The result left Argyle (20-8, 3-5) two games out of District 7-5A's final playoff spot with six games remaining.
Aubrey 69, Frisco Panther Creek 56
The Chaparrals remained unbeaten in district play with a 13-point victory over Panther Creek.
Star Carter May led Aubrey's (22-5, 4-0) scoring effort with 20 points on the night, notching a triple-double with 11 rebounds and 10 blocks. Elijah Herron chipped in 16 points, while Branden West had 12 and Michael Lewis added 10.
Krum 68, Fort Worth Castleberry 46
The Bobcats continued their roll through district play with a comfortable win over FW Castleberry. Krum (15-9, 4-0) wraps up the first round of district play Friday looking to keep hold of its first place standing in District 8-4A.
Whitesboro 61, Pilot Point 49
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional quotes, information and photos.
Ponder 46, Boyd 21
The No. 7-ranked Lions remained unbeaten in district plat Tuesday as they prevailed in a defensive battle with Boyd. Their defensive prowess was a key factor in the victory, allowing just three points in the first quarter and six in the second.
Ponder (23-5, 8-0) was led by star Tyler Long's 14-point performance. Cooper McNutt came in just behind him with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while Kade Irons chipped in 10.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.