Blowout victories, tough losses and plenty in between headlined a night full of important girls basketball games for teams across the Denton area.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Friday's boys hoops results below.
Allen 73, Braswell 56
The Bengals suffered a 17-point defeat to district-leading Allen Friday night.
Braswell (15-12, 2-5 in district) sits two games behind McKinney (17-10, 4-3) and McKinney Boyd (17-8, 4-3), which are tied for third place in District 5-6A after the first round of games.
Guyer 65, Little Elm 38
The Wildcats got back on track from a four-game district skid with a 27-point win over Little Elm. A 19-6 advantage in the second quarter helped make the difference in the victory.
Guyer (17-10, 3-4) was led by 24 points from Jeremiah Green. Silas Rodriguez and Connor Newton added 14 points apiece while Akintola Akinniyi chipped in six.
With the win, the Wildcats sit one game back of the aforementioned Lions and Broncos for third place after Round 1 of district action.
Ryan 77, Lake Dallas 44
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the contest for additional information, photos and quotes.
Colleyville Heritage 47, Denton High 37
The No. 15-ranked Broncos suffered a second straight defeat to wrap up the week after entering the state rankings on Monday. They trailed by 10 points heading into the final frame and could not rally from the deficit in the fourth quarter.
Denton High (15-7, 5-2) was led by nine points each from M.J. Thomas and Carter Eddy. Christian Walker added eight points while Jordan Kamga had five.
The Broncos' loss combined with Birdville (13-10, 5-2) beating Grapevine (16-10, 5-2) made for a three-way tie for first place in District 7-5A heading into the second round of matchups.
Argyle 60, Richland 58
The Eagles edged out a narrow victory over Richland, one that could be important for their playoff hopes.
Argyle (20-7, 3-4) sits one game back of Colleyville Heritage (17-7, 4-3) for the fourth and final playoff spot in 7-5A.
Aubrey 71, Carrollton Ranchview 45
The Chaparrals rolled to their third straight win to open district play.
Aubrey (21-5, 3-0) sits tied for first place in District 11-4A with Anna (14-7, 3-0), with the two teams still set to play twice this season. No other squad in the district has more than one win through the first three contests.
Krum 58, Bridgeport 40
The Bobcats continued their strong start to district play with an 18-point victory over Bridgeport.
Krum (14-9, 3-0) holds sole possession of first place thus far in District 8-4A, one game ahead of Decatur (16-10, 2-1) and Lake Worth (17-11, 2-1).
Ponder 43, Pilot Point 30
The Lions remained unbeaten in district play after winning a defensive battle over their area rival Bearcats. A key fourth quarter made the difference as Ponder was up just 25-23 heading into the final frame, which it won 18-7.
Ponder (22-5, 7-0) was led by 12 points apiece from Tyler Long and Case Peacock.
The Lions remain atop the 10-3A standings with the victory, one game ahead of Whitesboro (9-11, 6-1). Pilot Point (7-12, 4-3) held onto fourth place, one game ahead of Boyd (16-8, 3-4) and one behind Paradise (15-11, 5-2).
Fort Worth Christian 60, Liberty Christian 56
The Warriors dropped their third district game of the last four Friday with a narrow loss to Fort Worth Christian.
Liberty Christian (21-12, 1-3) sits fourth in TAPPS District 1-5A after the first round of games, having entered district play on a hot streak.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.