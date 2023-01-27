Last pushes for playoff positioning are in full swing across the state with Denton-area basketball teams no exception.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how area boys squads fared in that regard during Friday night's games.
Guyer 64, Braswell 35
The Wildcats rolled to an important district victory over the Bengals Friday in a Denton ISD rivalry showdown. Guyer swept the season series with the win, pulling ahead to a 15-point halftime lead and never looking back.
Jeremiah Green and Jordan Lowery led the Wildcats' (19-10, 5-4 in district) scoring effort with 12 points apiece. Connor Newton added nine points as Akintola Akinniyi and Mason White posted eight apiece.
For Braswell (15-14, 2-7), Joshua Jackson led the scoring effort with 10 points, while Jacori Jones posted eight. Dilan Lewis added five points in the contest.
With five regular season games remaining, the Wildcats are part of a logjam in the middle of District 5-6A with several teams at 5-4. They are one of at least three teams tied for second place in the district behind Allen (24-6, 9-0), with McKinney Boyd (17-9, 4-4) a possible fourth pending its Friday night result.
The Bengals, meanwhile, have some ground to make up behind a sizeable pack of competitors with five regular season games remaining.
Denton High 51, Ryan 43
The Broncos triumphed over the Raiders in a battle of area rivals. Denton High trailed 28-20 at halftime before dominating the fourth quarter 24-11 to take the contest.
The Broncos (15-8, 6-3) were led by 22 points from star forward M.J. Thomas. Jordan Kamga added 16 points as another important scorer in the contest, while Ethan Sheats had six.
Amarien Mohair and Tyler Johnson led the way for Ryan (10-15, 2-7) with nine points apiece. Matt Carter chipped in eight points, while Jack Bommarito added six and Justin Redden had five.
It was a key win for Denton High after dropping its last three games coming into the contest without one of its most important players in Blake Courtney. The Broncos are tied with Birdville (14-11, 6-3) for second place in District 7-5A, one game behind Grapevine (18-10, 7-2).
For the Raiders, an 0-2 week left them with work to do to get back within reach of a playoff berth in the district. They are three games out of fourth place with five games remaining in the regular season.
Argyle 39, Birdville 34
The Eagles notched an important district victory in avenging its earlier defeat to Birdville on Friday night. They trailed by three points heading into the fourth quarter before dominating the last eight minutes 16-8 to win the game.
Argyle (21-8, 4-5) is well-positioned to work its way into a playoff spot in District 7-5A, one game behind both Richland (17-6, 5-4) and Colleyville Heritage (18-8, 5-4), which are tied for the final playoff slot currently.
Grapevine 58, Lake Dallas 43
The Falcons' district struggles continued as they suffered a 15-point defeat to Grapevine. Lake Dallas (5-19, 1-8) sits last place in District 7-5A, likely out of reach of a playoff spot.
Aubrey 60, Anna 55
The Chaparrals remained unbeaten in district play with its third close win in five contests. They led by 15 points coming into the final frame, fending off Anna's 24-14 fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Aubrey (23-5, 5-0) was led by 18 points from star forward Carter May. Elijah Herron added 16 points as Michael Lewis chipped in 11, including eight important fourth-quarter free throws. Tay Ross posted seven points and Branden West had six.
The Chaparrals took over sole possession of first place in District 11-4A with the victory, one game ahead of Anna (15-8, 4-1) after one round of district play. Aubrey is well-positioned heading into an important Round 2 of contests.
Pilot Point 84, S&S Consolidated 40
The Bearcats rebounded from last week's tough loss to Whitesboro with a runaway win. They led 38-23 at halftime and rode a 31-point third quarter to a comfortable victory.
Pilot Point (8-14, 5-4) has a strong grasp on fourth place in District 10-3A with a two-game lead over fifth-place Boyd (16-10, 3-6) and Callisburg (11-17, 3-6). The Bearcats are on track for a playoff berth after rebounding from some nondistrict struggles.
Ponder 63, Valley View 19
The Lions coasted to a blowout win over Valley View in continuing their unbeaten run through district play. They led the game 28-7 by halftime and built up a 49-13 edge by the start of the fourth quarter.
Star forward Tyler Long led No. 7 Ponder's (24-5, 9-0) scoring effort with 15 points. Freshman Jace Sullivan stole the show as well, knocking down four 3-pointers to score 12 points in his first varsity appearance. Kade Irons also had 12 points as Case Peacock added 10.
Those victories kept Ponder one game ahead of Whitesboro (11-11, 8-1) for the lead in District 10-3A. An important rematch looms next Friday that could go a long way toward deciding the district champion.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.