Area boys basketball teams ventured deeper into their district slates Tuesday night as the stakes continue to rise for their contests.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down the day's boys hoops results below.
Braswell 55, McKinney Boyd 50
The Bengals notched their second district win of the season behind a balanced scoring effort. The win brought them within one game of third place in the district with eight contests remaining.
Braswell (15-11, 2-4 in district) was led by 16 points from Malachi Okunbor. Dilan Lewis added 11 points while Josh Jackson and Jacori Jones chipped in 10 apiece. Tevin Jackson rounded out the scoring effort with eight points.
Prosper 63, Guyer 53
The Wildcats' district skid continued Tuesday as they notched their fourth straight loss in a 10-point defeat to Prosper.
Guyer (16-10, 2-4) was led by 20 points from Jeremiah Green. Connor Newton added 14 points while Silas Rodriguez had 10.
Birdville 60, Ryan 59
The Raiders suffered a narrow overtime loss to Birdville Tuesday night. They rallied in winning the fourth quarter 21-15 to force an extra period, which they dropped 6-5 to fall just short.
Ryan (9-13, 1-5) was led by 19 points from Matt Carter while Tyler Johnson was right on his heels with 18. Mario Bellamy added 11 points while Justin Redden had seven and Amarien Mohair had four.
Richland 69, Denton High 52
The Broncos suffered their first defeat of district play in falling by 17 to Richland. They are now tied for first place in District 7-5A with Grapevine.
No. 15 Denton High (15-6, 5-1) was led by 17 points from M.J. Thomas and 14 more by Jordan Kamga. Ethan Sheets added eight points as Marq Nuby posted five.
Argyle 57, Lake Dallas 36
The Eagles notched their second win of district play with a 21-point victory over the Falcons in an area clash. Both Argyle (19-7, 2-4) and Lake Dallas (5-16, 1-5) are looking to work their way into the playoff picture as district play progresses.
Aubrey 46, Celina 44
In their second straight district contest decided by two points, the Chaparrals once again prevailed with an important victory over Celina.
Aubrey's (20-5, 2-0) scoring effort was led by 16 points from star forward Carter May. Elijah Herron and Tay Ross added 10 points apiece to round out the double-figure contributors. Gavin Brans chipped in five.
Krum 45, Decatur 35
The Bobcats remained unbeaten in district play with a 10-point win over Decatur. Krum (16-10, 2-0) shot just 38% on its two-point attempts but made 7 of its 14 3-point tries, a key factor in the contest.
Gainesville 68, Sanger 58
The Indians' rough start to district play continued with their second straight defeat. Sanger (14-13, 0-2) continues district play Friday versus Burkburnett.
Pilot Point 35, Valley View 30
The Bearcats notched their fourth win in the last five games with a five-point victory over Valley View. Pilot Point (7-12, 4-2) continues its district slate Friday versus Whitesboro.
Ponder 57, Paradise 36
Learn more about the Lions' win over Paradise in the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game, featuring photos, additional information and quotes.
