After many of Tuesday night's games were postponed due to weather concerns, several area basketball teams played make-up games Saturday with some earning key wins.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Saturday's boys hoops results below.
Braswell 49, Prosper 37
The Bengals pulled out an important district win over Prosper on Saturday, winning their second contest in two days after beating Little Elm Friday.
Braswell (17-14, 4-7 in district) was led by a 20-point outburst from Josh Jackson. Malachi Okunbor added 10 points, while Jacori Jones had seven and Malachi Hubbard posted four.
The Bengals continue district play Tuesday versus Prosper Rock Hill.
Allen 74, Guyer 60
The Wildcats dropped a competitive meeting with state-ranked Allen on Saturday, a day after notching a big win over McKinney.
Jeremiah Green led Guyer's (20-11, 6-5) scoring effort with 20 points. Jordan Lowery came in close behind him with 15 points, while freshman Silas Rodriguez had 14.
The Wildcats continue district play Tuesday at McKinney Boyd.
Argyle 56, Ryan 47
The Eagles prevailed over the Raiders in a battle of area foes to pick up their fifth win in their last six contests.
Argyle (23-8, 6-5) was led by 16 points from Hutch Burns. Jett McCasland added 12 points on the day, while Jayson Demcher and Kash Polk scored 10 apiece.
Ryan (10-17, 2-9) got 15 points each from Amarien Mohair and Tyler Johnson. Donovan Jones added seven points.
Both teams continue district play Tuesday, with the Eagles hosting Denton High and the Raiders staying on the road to face Colleyville Heritage.
Grapevine 70, Denton High 54
The Broncos couldn't quite keep pace with Grapevine Saturday in a 16-point loss.
Denton High (17-8, 7-4) was led by 11 points each from M.J. Thomas, Carter Eddy and Hayden Gunter. Chase Thomas added eight points, while Marq Nuby had three.
The Broncos continue district play Tuesday at Argyle.
Colleyville Heritage 58, Lake Dallas 45
The Falcons' district struggles continued with a loss to Colleyville Heritage.
Lake Dallas (5-21, 1-10) continues its district slate Tuesday versus Birdville.
Aubrey 69, Van Alstyne 60
The state-ranked Chaparrals maintained their unbeaten start to district play with a key win over Van Alstyne, completing the season sweep.
Aubrey (24-5, 6-0) was led by 25 points from Branden West. Carter May came in close behind with 20 points, while Elijah Herron added 12 and Gavin Barns and Tay Ross had six points each.
Aubrey continues district play Monday versus Celina.
Wichita Falls Hirschi 56, Sanger 44
The Indians saw their two-game district win streak come to a close with a 12-point loss to WF Hirschi.
Sanger (16-15, 2-4) continues district play Tuesday at Burkburnett.
Paradise 60, Pilot Point 58
The Bearcats suffered a narrow loss to Paradise.
Pilot Point continues district play Tuesday at Boyd.
Ponder 39, Callisburg 29
The state-ranked Lions ground out a 10-point win over Callisburg in a defensive battle.
Ponder (26-5, 11-0) was led by Tyler Long's 16-point showing alongside 12 from Timber Crider.
The Lions continue district play Tuesday at S&S Consolidated looking to maintain a two-game lead atop District 10-3A.
Midland Christian 51, Liberty Christian 37
The Warriors were swept on the season by state-ranked Midland Christian after falling to the school a second time.
Liberty Christian (22-13, 2-4) continues district play Monday versus Fort Worth All Saints.
