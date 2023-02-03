After a week without games due to the winter weather, many area basketball teams were back in action Friday night in a host of important contests.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Friday night's boys hoops results below.
Braswell 45, Little Elm 39
The Bengals completed a season sweep of Little Elm, this time taking a more comfortable victory than their previous two-overtime triumph over the Lobos.
Braswell (16-14, 3-7 in district) was led by 12 points from Josh Jackson and 11 by Jacori Jones as the team's two double-figure scorers on the night. Malachi Okunbor added seven points, while Mikal Conley and Dilan Lewis posted five apiece.
The Bengals still have plenty of work to do to have a shot at making the playoffs, but they are not mathematically out of it.
Guyer 56, McKinney 53
Richland 59, Ryan 39
The Raiders suffered a 20-point loss to Richland as their rough run through district play continued with their fourth loss in the last five games.
Ryan (10-16, 2-8) was led by eight points from Tyler Johnson. Justin Redden and Jack Bommarito added six points apiece, while Amarien Mohair and Matt Carter had five.
The Raiders sit four games out of a playoff berth with four contests remaining, making a postseason appearance unlikely, but not quite out of the question just yet.
Denton High 56, Lake Dallas 53
The Broncos kept their upswing going in bouncing back from three straight losses with their second consecutive win, this one coming over area foe Lake Dallas.
Denton High (17-8, 7-3) was led by a game-high 26 points from star forward M.J. Thomas. Hayden Gunter chipped in 16 points as well, while Jordan Kamga had six and Christian Walker scored five.
Lake Dallas (5-20, 1-9) continued to struggle in district play with the defeat, though Jadon Jones was a bright spot with 24 points. Caleb Harris added seven points as Keon Ijeh and Jaylen Mayo had six apiece.
The Broncos worked back into a tie with Grapevine (18-11, 7-3) for first place in District 7-5A with the victory, while Lake Dallas remained in last place with the defeat.
Argyle 67, Grapevine 64
The Eagles edged out an important overtime win over co-district leader Grapevine that brought them to just one game back of a playoff spot.
Jett McCasland, son of UNT men's basketball coach Grant McCasland, led Argyle's (22-8, 5-5) scoring effort on the night with 20 points.
The Eagles sit one game behind a three-team pack of Richland (18-6, 6-4), Colleyville Heritage (19-8, 6-4) and Birdville (14-12, 6-4), which are all tied for third place in the district.
Decatur 45, Krum 42
The Bobcats' unbeaten start to district play came to a close Friday night with a narrow loss to Decatur.
Krum (16-10, 5-1) was held to its lowest point total since December in the defeat, falling into a tie with Springtown (9-17, 5-1) for the District 8-4A lead with Decatur (17-11, 3-2) one game back in third place.
Sanger 82, Gainesville 70
The Indians poured in 82 points to pick up a much-needed win over Gainesville, notching their second straight victory in the process.
Sanger (16-14, 2-3) dropped its first meeting with the Leopards (18-10, 2-3) by a score of 68-58, making the win all the more important in the district standings. The victory left the Indians tied with Gainesville for third place in District 7-4A, two games behind second-place Burkburnett (20-8, 4-1).
Ponder 59, Whitesboro 41
The Lions rolled to a season sweep of Whitesboro, well surpassing the 37-35 victory they notched in the teams' first meeting.
Ponder (24-5, 10-0) maintained its lead atop District 10-3A with the victory.
