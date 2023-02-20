The UIL boys basketball playoffs got underway Monday as teams across the state began playing their bi-district round matchups.
Three of the six playoff squads from the Denton-area were in action on the night — Guyer, Aubrey and Ponder. The Chaparrals and Lions both came out victorious, extending their seasons by at least one more game, while the Wildcats saw their campaign come to a close with a tough defeat.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down all of Monday's results below.
No. 10 Plano 53, Guyer 48
The Wildcats' season ended Monday with a narrow loss to state-ranked Plano.
Guyer (22-13) entered the contest as a decided underdog, coming into it as a fourth seed against top-seeded Plano (23-8).
The Wildcats got out to a strong start in the contest, though, holding a 31-19 edge at the half after controlling the first two periods. Plano dominated the second half 34-17, however, including a 22-8 triumph in the third period to lead by two points entering the final frame.
Guyer was coming off a trip to the second round of last year's playoffs.
No. 14 Aubrey , Hampton Prep
Check out the Record-Chronicle'sfull story on the contest for additional information, photos and quotes from Aubrey coach Kyle Smith.
No. 8 Ponder 72, Newman International Academy of Cedar Hill 25
Coming off their undefeated District 10-3A championship, the state-ranked Lions rolled to a comfortable first-round playoff victory.
Ponder (30-5) has been among the state's best 3A teams throughout the season, winning all 14 of its district games with its last loss coming at the Whataburger Tournament back in December.
The Lions will now face Gunter (28-6) later this week in the area round of the postseason after it beat Emory Rains by a score of 62-56 Monday night. Ponder advanced to the third round of last year's playoffs before falling there to eventual state champion Dallas Madison.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.