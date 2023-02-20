Ponder bi-district win

The Ponder boys basketball team poses for a picture after earning a blowout win its bi-district round playoff game at Prosper High Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Prosper, Texas.

 Courtesy photo/Ponder Lions Basketball Facebook page

The UIL boys basketball playoffs got underway Monday as teams across the state began playing their bi-district round matchups.

Guyer's Jordan Lowery
Buy Now

Guyer's Jordan Lowery (0) goes against Plano's Nikk Williams (22) during their bi-district round playoff game Monday night at Hebron High.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags