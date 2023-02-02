Ponder's Kade Irons
Ponder's Kade Irons drives to the basket for a layup during the Lions' game against Paradise on Jan. 17.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Every Denton-area boys basketball team is at least halfway through district play as the regular season winds toward its close and the playoffs near.

Two area boys squads are ranked among the state's best this week heading into a slate of important games that has been altered due to the weather. Others are looking to rack up some key wins down the stretch to secure playoff berths and seeding.

District 5-6A standings

School District record Overall record
No. 4 Allen 9-0 25-6
Prosper 5-4 13-15
McKinney 5-4 18-11
*Guyer* 5-4 19-10
McKinney Boyd 5-4 17-9
Prosper Rock Hill 4-5 15-10
*Braswell* 2-7 15-14
Little Elm 1-8 12-16

District 7-5A standings

School District record Overall record
Grapevine 7-2 18-10
*Denton High* 6-3 16-8
Birdville 6-3 14-11
Colleyville Heritage 5-4 18-8
Richland 5-4 17-6
*Argyle* 4-5 21-8
*Ryan* 2-7 10-15
*Lake Dallas* 1-8 5-19

District 7-4A standings

School District record Overall record
No. 25 WF Hirschi 4-0 12-12
Burkburnett 3-1 19-8
Gainesville 2-2 18-9
*Sanger* 1-3 15-14
Wichita Falls 0-4 8-20

District 8-4A standings

School District record Overall record
*Krum* 5-0 16-9
Springtown 4-1 8-17
Decatur 3-2 17-11
Lake Worth 2-3 17-13
FW Castleberry 1-4 14-11
Bridgeport 0-5 5-22

District 11-4A standings

School District record Overall record
*No. 14 Aubrey* 5-0 23-4
No. 15 Anna 4-1 15-8
Celina 3-2 19-10
Van Alstyne 2-3 14-14
Frisco Panther Creek 1-4 7-21
Carrollton Ranchview 0-5 6-18

District 10-3A standings

School District record Overall record
*No. 7 Ponder* 9-0 23-5
Whitesboro 8-1 11-11
Paradise 7-2 17-11
*Pilot Point* 5-4 8-13
Boyd 3-6 16-10
Callisburg 3-6 11-17
Valley View 1-8 12-16
S&S Consol. 0-9 2-21

TAPPS District 1-5A standings

School District record Overall record
No. 8 Midland Christian 5-1 20-14
No. 9 FW Christian 5-1 20-14
*Liberty Christian* 2-3 22-12
FW SW Christian 2-4 18-11
FW All Saints 0-5 1-11

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

