Every Denton-area boys basketball team is at least halfway through district play as the regular season winds toward its close and the playoffs near.
Two area boys squads are ranked among the state's best this week heading into a slate of important games that has been altered due to the weather. Others are looking to rack up some key wins down the stretch to secure playoff berths and seeding.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down where all 12 area boys squads stand as they continue further into district play.
District 5-6A
District 5-6A standings
School
District record
Overall record
No. 4 Allen
9-0
25-6
Prosper
5-4
13-15
McKinney
5-4
18-11
*Guyer*
5-4
19-10
McKinney Boyd
5-4
17-9
Prosper Rock Hill
4-5
15-10
*Braswell*
2-7
15-14
Little Elm
1-8
12-16
Entering the week on a three-game win streak, Guyer (19-10, 5-4 in district) has worked its way back into the playoff picture after a rough patch of district games. The Wildcats are currently in a four-way tie for second place behind state-ranked No. 4 Allen (25-6, 9-0). They are tied with Prosper, McKinney and McKinney Boyd with one game remaining against each of the teams after dropping the first meetings with all three by 10 or fewer points.
Braswell (15-14, 2-7), meanwhile, has lost three straight district games coming into the week and sits three games back of the logjam of 5-4 teams. The Bengals still have five games remaining to make up the gap, but having been swept on the season by Guyer and McKinney could be important in potential tiebreaker scenarios. All Braswell can worry about at the moment, though, is picking up as many wins as possible.
District 7-5A
District 7-5A standings
School
District record
Overall record
Grapevine
7-2
18-10
*Denton High*
6-3
16-8
Birdville
6-3
14-11
Colleyville Heritage
5-4
18-8
Richland
5-4
17-6
*Argyle*
4-5
21-8
*Ryan*
2-7
10-15
*Lake Dallas*
1-8
5-19
Just two weeks ago, Denton High (16-8, 6-3) was in control of the District 7-5A title race as the only unbeaten team at 5-0. A rough patch ensued that has tightened up the standings with plenty of challengers for the championship. Grapevine (18-10, 7-2) now holds a one-game lead over the Broncos and Birdville (14-11, 6-3). Denton split the season series with Birdville and has a critical matchup with Grapevine remaining after winning the first meeting.
Argyle (21-8, 4-5) is still right in the thick of things after recovering from a rough patch with wins in three of its last four contests. The Eagles sit one game back of a tie for fourth place with Colleyville Heritage and Richland, having been swept on the season by the former and won the first meeting with the latter. Plenty of winnable games remain as Argyle shoots for a playoff berth in its first year at the 5A level.
A rough patch defined by losses in three of its last four contests has left Ryan (10-15, 2-7) with work to do sitting three games back of a playoff spot. The Raiders still have games to play against Richland, Argyle, Colleyville Heritage and Birdville, presenting opportunities to gain ground on four squads in the thick of the playoff hunt. Of those four, Ryan knocked off only Colleyville Heritage the first time around, making for an uphill battle to turn the tide.
Lake Dallas (5-19, 1-8) sits at the bottom of the district standings with plenty of work to do for a shot at a postseason berth. It has been a tough season for the Falcons, who picked up their lone win of district play back in December over Richland (17-6, 5-4). Lake Dallas will need to get back on track by ending an eight-game losing streak and has tough matchups coming with three of the top four teams in the standings over its next three contests.
District 7-4A
District 7-4A standings
School
District record
Overall record
No. 25 WF Hirschi
4-0
12-12
Burkburnett
3-1
19-8
Gainesville
2-2
18-9
*Sanger*
1-3
15-14
Wichita Falls
0-4
8-20
After a rough first round of district play, Sanger (15-4, 1-3) remains in possession of the final playoff spot in District 7-4A by a single game. The Indians' lone district win thus far came by seven points over fifth-place Wichita Falls (8-20, 0-4), leaving them with work to do to climb the district standings. Sanger's closest loss of the first round of district came in a 68-58 loss to Gainesville (18-9, 2-2), which the Indians are set to face again Friday.
District 8-4A
District 8-4A standings
School
District record
Overall record
*Krum*
5-0
16-9
Springtown
4-1
8-17
Decatur
3-2
17-11
Lake Worth
2-3
17-13
FW Castleberry
1-4
14-11
Bridgeport
0-5
5-22
A strong unbeaten run through the first round of district play leaves Krum (16-9, 5-0) in the driver's seat in District 8-4A. The Bobcats hold a one-game lead over Springtown (8-17, 4-1) and two games over Decatur (17-11, 3-2) heading into the second round and are set to face the two on consecutive days Friday and Saturday after rescheduling due to the weather. Krum beat both squads by 10 or more points the first time around.
District 11-4A
District 11-4A standings
School
District record
Overall record
*No. 14 Aubrey*
5-0
23-4
No. 15 Anna
4-1
15-8
Celina
3-2
19-10
Van Alstyne
2-3
14-14
Frisco Panther Creek
1-4
7-21
Carrollton Ranchview
0-5
6-18
Coming off a crucial win over No. 15 Anna (15-8, 4-1), No. 14 Aubrey (23-4, 5-0) entered the state rankings this week and sits in the driver's seat in District 11-4A. The Chaparrals won three games by five or fewer points through the first round of district play, setting the stage for a challenging road to win the title. Celina (19-10, 3-2) and Van Alstyne (14-14, 2-3) seem to present significant hurdles after the Chaps beat them each by two points.
District 10-3A
District 10-3A standings
School
District record
Overall record
*No. 7 Ponder*
9-0
23-5
Whitesboro
8-1
11-11
Paradise
7-2
17-11
*Pilot Point*
5-4
8-13
Boyd
3-6
16-10
Callisburg
3-6
11-17
Valley View
1-8
12-16
S&S Consol.
0-9
2-21
No. 7 Ponder (23-5, 9-0) remains ranked among the state's best and holds a one-game lead atop District 10-3A with five regular-season contests left. The Lions have key games remaining against second-place Whitesboro (11-11, 8-1), third-place Paradise (17-11, 7-2) and fourth-place Pilot Point (8-14, 5-4). Ponder's closest scare came in a 37-35 win over Whitesboro on Jan. 10, setting the stage for a fascinating rematch.
For Pilot Point, a solid run through the first round of district has it holding the fourth playoff spot, two games ahead of Callibsurg (11-17, 3-6) and Boyd (16-10, 3-6), which are tied for fifth place. The Bearcats have games remaining against both squads after winning the first two meetings by an average margin of nine points. Winning those matchups again would go a long way toward Pilot Point solidifying a playoff spot.
TAPPS District 1-5A
TAPPS District 1-5A standings
School
District record
Overall record
No. 8 Midland Christian
5-1
20-14
No. 9 FW Christian
5-1
20-14
*Liberty Christian*
2-3
22-12
FW SW Christian
2-4
18-11
FW All Saints
0-5
1-11
Liberty Christian (22-12, 2-3) sits third in TAPPS District 1-5A after a rough patch saw it fall from the state rankings. The Warriors lost close to No. 9 Fort Worth Christian (20-14, 5-1) and Fort Worth Southwest Christian (18-11, 2-4), leaving them with work to do to climb the district standings. Rematches with district co-leader No. 8 Midland Christian (20-14, 5-1) and Fort Worth Christian will help define the rest of the slate.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.