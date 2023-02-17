Pilot Point's Crew Chandler and Ponder's Cooper McNutt
Buy Now

Pilot Point's Crew Chandler (20) and Ponder's Cooper McNutt (2) watch Tyler Long's (0) free throw attempt during the teams' game Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Pilot Point High.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

After Sanger's Friday night tiebreaker game loss to Gainesville, first-round playoff matchups are set for all six Denton-area UIL boys basketball teams that made the postseason.

Guyer, Aubrey and Ponder tip off their playoff games Monday night before Krum, Sanger and Pilot Point hit the hardwood on Tuesday.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

