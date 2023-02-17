After Sanger's Friday night tiebreaker game loss to Gainesville, first-round playoff matchups are set for all six Denton-area UIL boys basketball teams that made the postseason.
Guyer, Aubrey and Ponder kick off their slates Monday night before Krum, Sanger and Pilot Point hit the hardwood on Tuesday.
Krum and Ponder enter the playoffs as the area's two outright district champions, while Aubrey shared the District 11-4A title with Anna and lost the tiebreaker coinflip. Guyer, Sanger and Pilot Point, meanwhile, enter the postseason as fourth seeds and decided underdogs in their Round 1 matchups.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down time, date and location for all six teams' first-round showdowns below.
Class 6A
No. 4 Guyer (22-12) vs. No. 1 Plano (22-8)
7:30 p.m. Monday at Hebron High
Class 4A
No. 2 Aubrey (27-6) vs. No. 3 Dallas Hampton Prep
6 p.m. Monday at Aubrey High
No. 1 Krum (20-10) vs. No. 4 Sanger (17-17)
8 p.m. Tuesday at Guyer High
Class 3A
No. 4 Pilot Point (13-17) vs. No. 1 Dallas Madison (19-13)
7 p.m. Tuesday at Prosper Rock Hill High
No. 1 Ponder (29-5) vs. No. 4 Newman International Academy of Cedar Hill (13-13)
6:30 p.m. Monday at Prosper High
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.