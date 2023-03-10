Boys basketball season is winding toward its close with the final UIL state championship game set to be played Saturday night.
All 11 Denton-area UIL squads are out of the running after Aubrey and Ponder fell in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs last week. The two teams’ top players — Carter May for the Chaparrals and Tyler Long for the Lions — took home Most Valuable Player honors in their respective districts among four area MVPs.
Krum’s Kasen Hastings was named District 8-4A MVP after leading the Bobcats to the district championship. Guyer’s Jeremiah Green earned a co-MVP nod in District 5-6A after a strong season helped lead the Wildcats to a playoff berth and near first-round playoff upset of top-seeded Plano.
Those four honorees match the number of area all-district MVP selections on the girls side, which we ran down last week, amid a strong season of boys and girls basketball across the area.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down the full list of all-district honorees from Denton-area boys basketball teams.
District 5-6A
Braswell
Freshman Newcomer of the Year: Jacori Jones, Fr.
First team: Malachi Okunbor, Jr. (unanimous); Josh Jackson, Sr.
Second team: Dilan Lewis, Jr.
All-Defense: Jared Jordan, Soph.
Guyer
Co-Most Valuable Player: Jeremiah Green, Soph.
Co-Sixth Man of the Year: Silas Rodriguez, Fr.
First team: Connor Newton, Sr. (unanimous); Jordan Lowery, Soph.
Second team: Ethan Etter, Sr.
All-Defense: Mason White, Soph.
District 7-5A
Ryan
First team: Amarien Mohair, Sr.
Second team: Tyler Johnson, Jr.
Denton High
First team: M.J. Thomas, Sr.
Second team: Jordan Kamga, Sr.
Argyle
First team: Hutch Burns, Sr.; Jett McCasland, Soph.
Second team: Jayson Demcher, Jr.; Kash Polk, Soph.
Lake Dallas
Second team: Jalen Brown, Jr.
District 11-4A
Aubrey
Overall MVP: Carter May, Sr.
Sixth Man of the Year: Gavin Barnes, Jr.
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Elijah Herron, Soph.
Co-Coaching Staff of the Year: Aubrey
First team: Branden West, Jr.; Tay Ross, Sr.
Second team: Michael Lewis, Sr.
First team All-Defense: Tay Ross, Sr.
District 8-4A
Krum
Most Valuable Player: Kasen Hastings, Jr.
Defensive MVP: Bryson Bird, Jr.
Co-Sixth Man of the Year: Andyn Garza, Soph.
Coach of the Year: Ty Tabor, Krum
First team: Case Koiner, Jr.
Second team: Brian Dorgbetor, Fr.; Aaron Lira, Jr.
District 7-4A
Sanger
First team: Jordyn Brown, Sr.; Hunter Nelms, Soph.
Second team: Dylan Brown, Soph.; Brandon Hodge, Sr.
District 10-3A
Pilot Point
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Rowdy Robinson, Jr.
Second team: Crew Chandler, Jr.
Honorable mention: Dillin Gann, Sr.; Angel Yanez, Sr.; Carlos Lujan, Jr.
Ponder
Most Valuable Player: Tyler Long, Sr.
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Timber Crider, Jr.
Co-Sixth Man of the Year: Case Peacock, Jr.
First team: Javien Gonzalez, Sr.
Second team: Kade Irons, Jr.
Honorable mention: Cooper McNutt, Jr.; JaShawn Taylor, Soph.
