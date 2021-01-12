The Ryan Raiders dispatched Justin Northwest behind a couple of big offensive quarters on their way to the 67-23 drubbing Tuesday evening.
The ballgame stayed relatively close to start, with Ryan leading just 14-9 before creating some separation with 17 points in the second quarter and a 31-13 lead at the break. The Raiders kept on pulling away with a big 21-point third quarter and a six-point fourth quarter.
Marcette Lawson put up 14 points on the night and Isaiah Novil scored 11 points.
Ryan sits at 13-4 this season overall and 4-1 in district play, with a game against Birdville on the road next Tuesday.
Ponder 55, Boyd 10
PONDER — It was an easy victory for the Ponder Lions on Tuesday against Boyd, as the Lions used a strong offensive attack to capture the victory 55-10.
Ponder excelled with a 12-2 lead in the first quarter and followed that up with an 18-point showing in the second quarter to lead big 30-4 at halftime. The Lions continued to pull away in the third quarter by holding Boyd scoreless and picking up 15 points plus another 10 points in the fourth.
Alex Weiland was the top scorer for Ponder with 12 points while Tyler Akins recorded 10 points and Hayes Hutcherson tallied eight.
The Lions improved to 4-2 in district matches this season and 9-7 overall. They’ll be on the road against Sadler S&S Consolidated Friday.