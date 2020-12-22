The Ryan Raiders came away with their 10th victory of the season on Tuesday, this time taking down Denton en route to a 65-59 victory.
It was a fairly close ballgame early on for Ryan, as they scored 14 points in the first quarter and 16 points in the second for a 30-26 lead at the break. The Raiders turned up the heat in the second half with a 17-point third and 18-point fourth quarter to hold off Denton.
Chris Smith had a very nice game for the Raiders with 20 points.
With the win, Ryan is a sparkling 10-2 this season and will take on Rockwall on the road next Tuesday.
Braswell 57, Guyer 54
LITTLE ELM — In what turned out to be an incredibly tight ballgame, the Braswell Bengals squeaked by Guyer on Tuesday to get the 57-54 win thanks to a big second-half rally.
The Bengals were down for the entire first half as they were outscored 18-16 in the first quarter and 10-9 in the second quarter for a 28-25 deficit. The Bengals flipped the script in the second half with a 21-point third quarter that ended up being the difference for them.
R.J. Jones was sensational for Braswell with 24 points while Bradley Russell and Jaiden Blaylock each collected 14 points.
Braswell is 9-4 on the year and will host Euless Trinity next Monday.
Van Alstyne 69, Aubrey 60
AUBREY — It was quite the high-scoring affair for the Aubrey Chaparrals on Tuesday against Van Alstyne, as they came up short in overtime to suffer the 69-60 loss.
Offensively, the Chaps were excellent in the first half including a 19-point first quarter and 16-point second quarter to carry a 35-33 lead to the locker room at the half. Aubrey stumbled in the second half, as they were outscored 27-25 and 9-0 in overtime to seal their fate.
Zac Hamilton and Carter May were spectacular with 24 and 20 points, respectively.
Aubrey is now 1-1 in district play and 6-5 overall. They will travel to Anna on New Year’s Day.
Monday Callisburg 68, Ponder 60
CALLISBURG — Despite falling behind early on, the Ponder Lions recovered enough to make things interesting in their 68-60 loss to Callisburg thanks to a late fourth-quarter rally.
The Lions were flat in the first quarter with just four total points, though they turned things around in the second quarter with 17 points to trail 31-21 at the break. Ponder kept clawing back with a 13-point third quarter and a huge 26-point fourth, but ultimately came up short.
Clay Akins had 14 points for Ponder in the loss, while Tyler Long and Tyler Akins had 12 points each.
Saturday Braswell 63, Dallas Spruce 42
DALLAS — The Braswell Bengals took home a nice victory over the weekend on Saturday against Dallas Spruce on the road, beating them 63-42.
Braswell picked up just nine points in the first quarter before scoring 15 in the second quarter for a 24-16 halftime lead. The Bengals unloaded in the third quarter, though, scoring 26 points to blow the game open before tacking on 13 more in the fourth.
Lezeric Bailey led the way on offense with 16 points for Braswell while R.J. Jones had 15 points as well.