In nail-biting fashion, the Ryan Raiders survived an overtime thrill against Irving MacArthur at home on Tuesday by escaping with a 59-57 win.
The Raiders gave a solid offensive output with 25 points in the first half to MacArthur’s 18 points for the halftime lead. However, a big fourth quarter from MacArthur with 17 points was enough to push the ballgame to overtime where Ryan prevailed 12-10.
Kevin Thompson carried the freight for Ryan on offense with 27 points in the victory.
With the win, the Raiders move to 4-2 overall and will travel to Haltom this Friday.
Aubrey 52, Princeton 51
AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals came away with a narrow victory against Princeton on Tuesday, squeaking by with a 52-51 win.
Aubrey jumped out to a 19-13 lead after the first quarter before Princeton turned right around and outscored the Chaps 18-12 in the second quarter for a 31-31 tie at the half. The Chaps took advantage of a five-point third by Princeton and scored a combined 21 points in the second half.
Zac Hamilton and Carter May led the Aubrey offensive attack with 17 points and 14 points, respectively.
Aubrey is now just 3-2 on the year and will take on Denton on Friday.
Braswell 55, Rockwall-Heath 43
HEATH — With a big third quarter offensively, the Braswell Bengals took care of business against Rockwall-Heath en route to a 55-43 win.
Though the Bengals scored just nine points in the first quarter, they came back to score 15 points in the second for a 24-17 lead at halftime. Braswell erupted for 21 points in the third quarter to essentially put the game on ice.
Bradley Russell left his mark on the win with 18 points for Braswell while R.J. Jones was just behind with 17 points.
Braswell will get back at it on the court this Saturday against Southlake Carroll at 4-2 overall.
Keller 79, Guyer 65
Despite a strong offensive night at home, the Guyer Wildcats came up short in their bout against Keller 79-65.
Guyer sputtered out of the gate with just six points in the first quarter before returning to form with 22 points in the second quarter for a 28-26 lead at the break. However, the Wildcats were simply outscored in the second half with Keller scoring 53 points to Guyer’s 37 points.
Kye Lindsay was excellent with 25 points for Guyer while Brayden Bradshaw scored 17 points of his own.
The Wildcats fall to 3-2 this year and will travel to Lewisville Friday.