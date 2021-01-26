It was a solid night for Ryan at home Tuesday against Grapevine, as the Raiders used a steady offensive attack to capture a 65-50 victory.
Ryan jumped out to a pair of 16-point quarters in the first half for a solid 32-25 lead at the break. The Raiders clamped down defensively in the second half, holding Grapevine to just 25 points against while scoring 17 points in the third and 16 in the fourth.
Kevin Thompson had a 25-point effort for the Raiders while Billy Bowman had 19 points.
Ryan will go to Colleyville Heritage on Friday with a 16-5 record this season and a strong 7-2 district record.
Denton 65, Colleyville Heritage 60
Denton avenged its previous three losses with Tuesday’s win over Colleyville Heritage at home. The Broncos held off a fourth-quarter rally en route to a 65-60 victory.
The first half of the ballgame saw the Broncos trail early on as they struggled to keep pace with Heritage’s offense with a 16-point first quarter and 14-point second quarter to trail 35-30 at the halfway mark. Denton took over in the third quarter by outscoring their opponent 18-8 and tacked on another 17 points in the fourth.
Khoree Mitchell set the tone on offense for Denton with his 22 points while Cameron Stevenson followed up with 14 points.
Denton improves to 6-12 overall this season and sits at 3-6 in district. The Broncos will be at Justin Northwest on Friday.
Ponder 64, Paradise 53
PONDER — A big fourth-quarter push made the difference for the Ponder Lions in their bout with Paradise Tuesday evening, as they wielded their way to a 64-53 win and picked up their seventh district win of the season.
The Lions were down early 15-13 after the first quarter’s conclusion before they clamped down defensively and allowed them just nine points in the second quarter while scoring 15 and claiming a 28-24 halftime advantage. Ponder put up another 14 points in the third before accelerating for a 22-point fourth quarter.
Hayes Hutcherson was on top of his game for the Lions with a 20-point performance, while Graham Whitewood had 11 points.
Following the win, Ponder is now a solid 12-8 this year but a impressive 7-3 in district contests. The Lions will take to the road against Valley View on Friday.
Pilot Point 46, Boyd 27
BOYD — The Pilot Point Bearcats took care of business on the road on Tuesday against Boyd, riding a big offensive third quarter to a 46-27 win.
Pilot Point had just 10 points in the first quarter and another 12 points in the second quarter for a 22-16 lead at the half. The Bearcats separated themselves in the third quarter with 18 points before stumbling to just six points in the fourth.
Avery Smith was excellent with 20 points for Pilot Point while Rowdy Robinson tallied eight points.
The Bearcats move to 8-7 overall and a respectable 6-3 in district and will next go to Callisburg.
McKinney 74, Braswell 66
LITTLE ELM — In what was a huge matchup for the Braswell Bengals on Tuesday at home against McKinney, the Bengals saw their six-game win streak go by the wayside as they landed on the wrong side of a 74-66 final line.
The Bengals found themselves trailing early on and could not quite recover as they were outscored 21-17 in the first quarter before putting up 13 points in the second to narrow the gap to 31-30 at halftime. Braswell had a pair of 18-point quarters in the second half but could not catch up to McKinney’s 43 points.
R.J. Jones was phenomenal with 21 points for Braswell while Brett Sevier racked up 10 points.
Despite the loss, the Bengals remain in a good position at 17-6 overall and 6-2 in district play. They will try to right the ship on Friday at Prosper.
Allen 67, Guyer 59
ALLEN — The Guyer Wildcats saw their third consecutive loss come at the hands of Allen on the road Tuesday night in a 67-59 shootout.
In the first quarter the Wildcats got out to a 13-10 lead before they were outscored in the second quarter and saw themselves looking at a 29-20 deficit at the midway point. The Wildcats fired back in the third quarter with a 20-point effort and 17 more in the fourth, but it was not enough.
Conner Newton and Kye Lindsay led the way in the effort for Guyer with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
It is now a 7-13 overall record this season for Guyer and just a 1-7 mark in district. They host McKinney Boyd on Friday.