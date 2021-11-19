Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: November 20, 2021 @ 1:24 am
FRISCO — Ryan could not make a 15-5 first quarter lead hold as it fell just short of its first win of the year in a 59-58 loss to Frisco on Friday night.
Jordan Ware led Ryan (0-2) with 13 points and Jalen Carter added 13 as Ryan saw its 10-point lead quickly shrink to two at halftime.
Christian Lawson and Marcette Lawson each scored nine for Ryan, and Hussein Oyebanji added seven.
Ryan travels to Cedar Hill on Monday for a 5 p.m. tipoff.
Four players scored in double figures for Guyer as it blew past Keller 83-57 on Friday night.
KyeRon Lindsay led Guyer with 20, Jeremiah Green scored 17, John Godfrey had 16 and Jordan Lowery added 15.
The Wildcats held a 28-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, keeping the lead around 25 points the rest of the way.
Dylan Smith and Jaiden Blaylock combined for 45 points in Braswell’s 67-52 win over Fort Worth Arlington Heights on Friday.
Braswell (1-1) led by 11 after the first quarter and then extended that lead to 17 after the third quarter, outscoring Arlington Heights 14-7 in the frame.
Ja’Ryan Wallace and Malachi Okunbor each added seven for the Bengals. Josh Jackson and Malik Conley scored three apiece.
PONDER — Five players scored in double figures for Ponder in a 60-point win over Calvary on Friday night.
Tyler Long led the Lions with 17, as Ponder started the game on an 11-0 run and dominated the rest of the way.
Ponder led 25-5 after the first quarter and 52-11 at halftime. Hayes Hutcherson scored 14, Kade Irons added 13 and Timber Crider and Javien Gonzales each scored 10 in the win.
Ponder hosts Blue Ridge on Monday.