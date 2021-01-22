The Ryan Raiders flexed their offensive muscles in their bout with crosstown rival Denton en route to a 78-43 beatdown on Friday evening.
In the first half, the Raiders came out strong with a pair of 17-point quarters while holding Denton to just 12 points to carry a 34-12 lead into the locker room at the break. Ryan widened the gap in the second half with 30 points in the third quarter before tacking on another 14 points in the fourth.
Billy Bowman led the Raiders with 19 points while Chris Smith scored 16 points. Christian and Marcette Lawson combined for 26 points.
Ryan improves to 15-5 on the year and 6-2 in district contests and will host Grapevine on Tuesday.
Braswell 57, Guyer 56
A solid and steady offensive showing was just enough for Braswell to capture a road victory Friday night against Guyer, as the Bengals edged their way to a 57-56 victory.
Braswell took control early in the game by putting up 13 points in the first quarter and 15 points in the second quarter for a modest 28-21 lead at halftime. The Bengals came out of the half with a 17-point third quarter before staving off a 21-12 fourth quarter from Guyer.
R.J. Jones was the difference-maker for Braswell in the win with 25 points while Jalen Craddock scored eight points.
The Bengals improved to an impressive 17-5 overall and 6-1 in district matches. Braswell has pushed its win streak up to six games and will host McKinney on Tuesday night.
Argyle 65, Bridgeport 35
ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles meant business at home on Friday against Bridgeport as they used a couple of big offensive quarters to lift them to a 65-35 win.
The Eagles came out swinging in the first quarter with 19 points before backing it up with a 14-point second quarter as they took a 33-14 lead into the halfway mark. Argyle commenced the rout in the third quarter with 22 points and a 10-point fourth.
Skylar McCurry and Nate Atwood teamed up for 12 points each for Argyle, with Grey Goodson soaking up 10 points.
Argyle remains perfect in its district schedule and overall schedule at 5-0 and 17-0, respectively. The Eagles will be on the road against Lake Worth on Monday.
Pilot Point 53, Sadler S&S Consolidated 42
PILOT POINT — The Pilot Point Bearcats took care of business against Sadler S&S Consolidated on Friday thanks in part to a big third quarter that lifted them to a 53-42 victory.
It was quite a back-and-forth game early on for the Bearcats with a 12-point first quarter and only an eight-point second quarter as they narrowly trailed 21-20 at halftime. Pilot Point busted it open in the third quarter with 22 points and tacked on 11 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Ish Harris led the offensive attack for Pilot Point with 18 points, with Avery Smith totaling 17 points.
Ponder is 7-7 on the year and 5-3 in district contests following the win and will be back on the court at Boyd on Tuesday.
Callisburg 71, Ponder 52
CALLISBURG — The seven-game winning streak for the Ponder Lions came to a close on Friday evening at the hands of Callisburg in a 71-52 loss.
Ponder stumbled out of the gate offensively with 11 points in the first quarter and 12 points in the second quarter, to trail 33-23 at the break. The Lions had a combined 27 points in the second half to Callisburg’s 38.
Tyler Long led Ponder with 20 points while Alex Weiland compiled 16 points.
After the loss, the Lions are still a respectable 11-8 overall and 6-3 in district. Ponder will be hosting Paradise on Tuesday.
Wednesday
Grapevine 65, Denton 50
The Denton Broncos were bested by Grapevine 65-50 on Wednesday for their third consecutive loss.
Denton was in control for the majority of the first part of the ballgame with a 13-point first quarter and 12 points in the second quarter to give them a 25-21 advantage at the half. However, in the second half the wheels came off for the Broncos as they were outscored 19-14 in the third quarter and 25-13 in the fourth.
Cameron Stevenson had a solid afternoon with 16 points in the loss for Denton while Louden Peterson put up 10 points.
Thursday
Richland 54, Ryan 49 (OT)
In what turned out to be an overtime thriller Thursday, the Raiders saw their four-game winning streak snapped by Richland with a 54-49 final score.
Ryan was slow out of the gate offensively with eight points in the first quarter before finding their groove with a 15-point second quarter for a narrow 23-22 lead at halftime. The Raiders were outscored 28-23 in the second half and 8-3 in overtime to seal the loss.
Marcette Lawson gave a 16-point effort for Ryan with Chris Smith in support with 10 points.