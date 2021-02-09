PONDER — It was a very successful senior night for the Ponder Lions on Tuesday against Sadler S&S Consolidated, as they busted out for a huge offensive night on their way to a 77-35 thrashing.
The Lions were all business from the tip, putting up 16 points in the first quarter and a whopping 23 points in the second quarter to give themselves a big 39-9 advantage at the break. Ponder kept its foot on the gas in the second half with 17 points in the third quarter and 21 points in the fourth to seal the rout.
Senior Alex Weiland led the Lions on offense with a 20-point effort while Tyler Long came in support with 13 points.
Ponder improves to 14-9 overall this year and a respectable 9-4 in district matches. The Lions wrap up their regular season schedule on Thursday at Boyd.
Denton 64, Lake Dallas 50
The Denton Broncos collected a nice win against Lake Dallas on Tuesday evening at home as their season begins to wind down, dispatching the Falcons 64-50.
In the opening quarter, the Broncos got out to a nice 13-5 lead before turning up the heat with an 18-point second to propel them to a 31-20 lead at halftime. Denton did not back down in the second half, including a 17-point third quarter and 16-point fourth.
Cameron Stevenson set the tone for Denton with 18 points while Khoree Mitchell tallied nine points.
With the win, the Broncos are now 8-14 this season and 5-8 in district. They host Richland on Friday to end the season.
Whitesboro 54, Pilot Point 40
WHITESBORO — The Pilot Point Bearcats’ regular season came to a close Tuesday with a loss at Whitesboro, as they were bested 54-40.
Pilot Point got behind early and never really recovered, including being outscored 23-11 in the first quarter before firing back with a 13-point second to narrow the gap at halftime to 32-24. The Bearcats stumbled in the second half with just four points in the third quarter and 12 points in the fourth.
Avery Smith was the top scorer for Pilot Point with 12 points and Cade Carter had eight.
The Bearcats finish the season at 10-10 overall and 8-6 in district play. They will play Dallas Madison to begin the playoffs.
McKinney 71, Guyer 55
MCKINNEY — Despite a solid offensive showing on Tuesday night at McKinney, the Guyer Wildcats could not come away with a victory as they were bested 71-55.
Guyer was in a rhythm on offense out of the gate with 15 points in the first quarter and put up another 16 points in second to hold a narrow 31-28 lead at the midway point. The Wildcats started to lose their grip in the second half as they were outscored 26-14 in the third quarter and 17-10 in the fourth.
Kye Lindsay was incredible with 20 points for Guyer, while Conner Nelson tallied 14 points and Brayden Bradshaw collected 12.
Following in the loss, the Wildcats fall to 8-15 this season and just 2-9 in district. Guyer will conclude the regular season on Friday at home against Prosper.