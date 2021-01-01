ALVORD — The Ponder Lions got a much-needed victory on Wednesday over Alvord, as the Lions used a big fourth quarter to help seal their 57-48 win.
Ponder scored just 13 points in the first quarter and another 12 points in the second quarter to help give them a 25-23 advantage at halftime. The Lions gave themselves some breathing room in the second half with a 14-point third quarter and an 18-point fourth.
Tyler Long and Tyler Akins pushed the Ponder offense with 14 points each in the winning effort.
Friday
McKinney 59, Braswell 41
McKINNEY — A stagnant offense was the difference for the Braswell Bengals on Friday in their contest with McKinney on the road, as they were pushed around for a 59-41 defeat.
The Bengals put up just nine points in the first quarter and eight points in the second quarter, forcing Braswell to trail big at the halfway point 35-17. In the second both Braswell and McKinney each scored 24 points.
R.J. Jones led Braswell with 18 points on the day with Lezeric Bailey putting up 10 points.
With the loss, Braswell falls to a still-strong 11-5 record overall and 1-1 in their district games. The Bengals will host Prosper on Tuesday.
Anna 70, Aubrey 58
ANNA — Though the Aubrey Chaparrals got out to a quick start in their bout with Anna on Friday, it was not enough as they were bested 70-58.
In the first quarter Aubrey came out strong with 16 points before being outscored by Anna 28-11 in the second quarter, causing them to trail 43-27 at the break. The Chaps tried to battle back in the second half with another 16 points in the third quarter and 15 points in the fourth, but ultimately came up short.
Aubrey’s Carter May, who collected 25 points, and Zac Hamilton, with 22, scored a combined 47 of the Chaps’ 58 points.
Aubrey falls to 6-6 overall on the year with a 1-2 district mark. The Chaps will host Melissa on Tuesday.