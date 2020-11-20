PONDER — It wasn’t an easy win to come by for the Ponder Lions on Friday evening, but they narrowly took down Van Alstyne 68-66.
From the jump both offenses were hot throughout the night, with the Lions taking an early 13-12 lead after the first before they were outscored 26-19 in the second, leading them to trail by six points at the half. Ponder used a big fourth quarter to rally back and ice the game, scoring 24 points to do Van Alstyne in.
Hayes Hutcherson had a performance to remember with a 29-point game.
The Lions (2-0) will head to Sanger on Monday.
Ryan 70, Frisco 58
The Ryan Raiders took care of business in their bout with Frisco on Friday evening, putting them down with a big third quarter for a 70-58 final score.
The first half was close for its near entirety, with Ryan leading just 10-9 after the first quarter and then 26-23 by halftime. The Raiders flexed their muscles in the third, though, putting up a whopping 23 points and another 21 in the fourth to seal the win.
Ryan had a handful of solid offensive performances, including Christian Lawson’s 14-point night and Kerrington Hughes’ 12 points.
It was the Raiders’ second win of the year as they improve to 2-1. Ryan will host Carrollton Ranchview on Monday.
Aubrey 54, Whitesboro 43
WHITESBORO — With a huge offensive first half, the Aubrey Chaparrals dispatched Whitesboro handily 54-43.
The Chaps came out of the gate quickly with 16 points in the first quarter before tacking on another 17 points for a 33-24 lead at the break. Aubrey would see their offense slow in the second half with just 21 combined points.
Zac Hamilton was the catalyst for the Aubrey offense with 28 points in the winning effort.
Aubrey moves to 1-1 early on this season and will turn right around to face Whitesboro again on Saturday.
Abilene 53, Guyer 46
The Guyer Wildcats were bested by Abilene 53-46 on Friday at home, despite a solid offensive performance.
The Wildcats put up 10 points in the first quarter and followed up with another 13 in the second quarter, trailing 26-23 at the half. Guyer was simply bested in the second half with Abilene outscoring the Wildcats 27-23.
Kye Lindsay was excellent for the Guyer offense, scoring over half of their total points with 26 points.
With the loss, the Wildcats fall to 2-1 overall and take on Haltom City on the road Monday.
Sherman 74, Denton 67
The Denton Broncos came up short against Sherman at home on Friday, as they were defeated 74-67.
Khoree Mitchell did his part for the Broncos’ offense with a 21-point effort while Cameron Stevenson compiled 16 points for Denton.