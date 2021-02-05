VALLEY VIEW — The Pilot Point Bearcats made a statement win on Friday evening at Valley View, using a big offensive night to thrash their opponents 70-33.
Offensively in the first half, the Bearcats were solid and steady with a 17-point first quarter and a 13-point second quarter to give themselves a 30-17 lead at the break. Pilot Point put the hammer down in the second half, running up 21 points in the third quarter and 19 more in the fourth.
Avery Smith set the tone for the Pilot Point offense with 22 points, while Ish Harris and Jackson Baker each had eight points.
Pilot Point secured a play-in game for the playoffs with the win and can secure the fourth seed with a Paradise loss to Callisburg. The Bearcats are 10-9 overall with an 8-5 district mark.
Gainesville 58, Aubrey 57
AUBREY — It was a tough way to see the season end for the Aubrey Chaparrals on Friday against Gainesville, as they were edged out in a 58-57 nail-biter.
Aubrey and Gainesville were side by side in the first quarter, matching one another with 13 points before the Chaps busted out for a 17-point second quarter and the 30-22 halftime advantage. The wheels fell off in the third quarter with Aubrey being outscored 20-9 before attempting to rally in the fourth with 18 points.
Carter May had a whopping 25-point effort for the Chaps, while Wyatt Dyer compiled 10 points.
Overall this season Aubrey totaled an 8-13 record while going 3-9 in district play.
Richland 62, Lake Dallas 49
CORINTH — In what has been a trying season for Lake Dallas, things did not improve Friday against Richland as the Falcons were bested at home 62-49.
Lake Dallas was flat offensively in the first half with just seven points in the first quarter and nine points in the second quarter, trailing 28-16 at the midway point. The Falcons picked up the pace with a 10-point third quarter before busting out for a 23-point fourth.
Jordan and Kenny Williams teamed up for Lake Dallas with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Friday’s loss was the Falcons’ 13th consecutive loss as they are now 6-17 this season and 0-12 in district play. They will be on the road at Denton on Tuesday.