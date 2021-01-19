CORINTH — The tough slide for the Lake Dallas Falcons continued Tuesday evening against Colleyville Heritage, as they were bested in a 52-40 loss.
The Falcons were solid offensively for most of the ballgame, including a 10-point first quarter and another eight points in the second quarter to trail 26-18 at the midway point. Lake Dallas stayed in the fight as best they could in the second half but was outscored 26-22 during that time.
Kenny Williams helped push the Falcons’ offense with a 14-point effort and was backed up by Jordan Williams and Ethan Varin who each had nine points.
Lake Dallas has lost eight straight games and is 6-12 overall this year and 0-7 in district play. They will look to get on track Friday at Northwest.
Prosper 47, Guyer 42
PROSPER — Despite snapping their three-game losing streak last time out, the Guyer Wildcats were not able to build upon that momentum on Tuesday evening against Prosper, as they fell 47-42 to the Lions.
Guyer fell behind early in the game and never quite recovered from it, including just seven points in the first quarter before putting up 14 points in the second quarter and closing the gap to 29-21 at halftime. The Wildcats kept trying to claw their way back into the game with 21 total points in the second half, but came up short.
Kye Lindsay had a strong outing with 16 points in the loss while Brayden Bradshaw put up 11 points.
With the loss, Guyer falls to 7-11 on the year and just 1-5 in district. The Wildcats will host Braswell on Friday.
Saturday Guyer 60, Little Elm 34
The Guyer Wildcats got a much-needed victory over the weekend against Little Elm, as they dispatched of them 60-34.
Guyer jumped out to a modest 10 points in the first quarter and only nine points in the second quarter to carry a 19-16 lead to the locker room at the half. The Wildcats blew the doors off in the second half with 21 points in the third quarter and tacked on another 20 in the fourth.
Brayden Bradshaw racked up 17 points in the win while Kye Lindsay put up 16 of his own.
Celina 52, Aubrey 25
AUBREY — It was a very disappointing Saturday for the Aubrey Chaparrals against Celina, as the Chaps saw their offense sputter in a 52-25 route.
The Chaps put up 10 points in the opening quarter before the bottom fell out for just two points in the second quarter as they trailed 24-12 at the break. Aubrey tried to claw their way back in with an 11-point third but was outscored 16-2 in the fourth.
Carter May led the way with 12 points for Aubrey while Wyatt Dyer and Semahj Brown combined for 15 points.