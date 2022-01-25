Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 26, 2022 @ 1:57 am
Ryan post Christian Lawson (5) blocks Denton’s Marquis Nuby (22) at Billy Ryan Gymnasium on Tuesday.
LITTLE ELM — Seventh-ranked Guyer wasted little time getting its balanced offense going in a 58-49 road win Tuesday over district foe Braswell.
The first-place Wildcats jumped out to an 18-8 lead and snapped the Bengals’ four-game winning streak.
Guyer (25-3, 7-0) was paced by UNLV recruit KyeRon Lindsay (19 points), UT-San Antonio football signee Jace Wilson (14 points) and freshman sensation Jeremiah Green (16 points).
Braswell (19-8, 4-3), which also fell to Guyer 62-44 last month, was led by guard Jaiden Blaylock’s 14 points.
The sibling duo of Christian and Marcette Lawson combined for 29 points over crosstown foe Denton on Tuesday, nearly totaling the Broncos’ scoring output.
The Raiders (13-8, 6-2) used a 22-8 third quarter to run away from Denton (2-19, 0-8) and complete its regular-season sweep of the Broncos.
Denton, which also fell to Ryan 70-55 last month, was led by Denarion Whitmore’s 13 points.
Zac Hamilton and Carter May each scored 19 points to help the Chaps get past rival Sanger on the road Tuesday.
Aubrey (16-11, 4-3), which led 35-24 at halftime, also beat the Indians (8-17, 1-7) last month, a 72-50 decision.
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.