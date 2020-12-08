PLANO — Though it was a narrow victory for Guyer on Tuesday, it was a victory nonetheless, as the Wildcats edged out Plano West in dramatic fashion 59-57.
The Wildcats found themselves behind 17-12 after the first quarter before storming back with an 18-point second quarter to close the gap to a 31-30 Plano West advantage at the half. The Wildcats kept up their pace with a 16-point third quarter and another 13 points in the fourth to ice the game.
Kye Lindsay led Guyer in the win with a 24-point night.
Guyer improves to 4-4 on the year and will look to take on crosstown rival Ryan on Friday.
Ryan 63, Saginaw Chisholm Trail 42
The Ryan Raiders took care of business at home on Tuesday against Saginaw Chisholm Trail, winning 63-42 for their third consecutive victory.
Ryan held just a 13-12 lead after the first quarter before erupting for 18 points in the second to take 31-18 lead to the locker room at halftime. The Raiders went on to score 29 points in the second half.
Kevin Thompson led the way with 17 points for the Raiders while Kevin Ware followed him up with 13 points of his own.
The Raiders are now 6-2 this season and will play Guyer on Friday.
Aubrey 64, Community 42
AUBREY — It was all smiles for Aubrey on Tuesday against Community, with the Chaparrals winning 64-42 thanks in part to a pair of huge quarters.
The Chaps came out swinging in the first quarter with 20 points before stumbling to just six in the second quarter for a 26-19 lead at the break. Aubrey exploded again on offense in the third quarter for 23 points before following up with 15 points in the fourth.
Carter May and Zac Hamilton teamed up to lead Aubrey with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Aubrey moves to 4-3 this year and will travel to North Lamar this Friday.
Saturday Argyle 59, Haslet Eaton 45
ARGYLE — Behind a dominant offensive showing, the Argyle Eagles took care of Haslet Eaton in a 59-45 rout Saturday.
Argyle found itself trailing 16-15 after the first quarter, though another 15-point quarter helped give them a 30-25 halftime lead. The Eagles busted out for 18 points in the third quarter and 11 points in the fourth to seal the victory.
Jacob Dye and Grey Goodson led the offense for the Eagles with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Braswell 67, Southlake Carroll 61 (OT)SOUTHLAKE — The Braswell Bengals took home a victory in absolute nail-biter on Saturday afternoon, edging out Southlake Carroll in a 67-61 overtime thriller.
While they had only six points total in the first quarter, the Bengals recovered with 15 points in the second quarter, trailing 32-21 at halftime. Braswell flipped in the switch in the second half, scoring 33 points combined in the second half and another 13 in overtime to steal a win.
R.J. Jones was brilliant with 23 points for Braswell while Jalen Craddock put on a show with a 20-point day.
Richardson Pearce 68, Guyer 63
RICHARDSON — Despite putting up big numbers on the road on Saturday, the Guyer Wildcats could not come away with a win against Richardson Pearce as they were bested 68-63.
The Wildcats fell behind 20-12 after the first quarter before narrowing the gap with a 19-point second to trail just 36-31 at the break. Each team scored 32 points in the second half.
John Godfrey was phenomenal with 18 points for Guyer while Brayden Bradshaw scored 15 points as well.