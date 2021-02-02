The Denton Broncos completed a tantalizing comeback victory on Tuesday against Birdville, using a relentless offensive attack to win 70-69.
Though they were hot offensively to start the night, the Broncos found themselves trailing 45-35 at halftime despite a 20-point first quarter and 23-point second. Denton kept coming with a 16-point third before shutting down Birdville in the fourth for just seven points while picking up 17.
Khoree Mitchell spearheaded the Denton offense with 19 points while Cameron Stevenson finished with 18.
Denton moves to 7-13 overall and 4-7 in district. The Broncos will be at Grapevine on Friday.
Pilot Point 57, Paradise 49
PILOT POINT — A big second half offensively helped push the Pilot Point Bearcats to a 57-49 victory against Paradise on Tuesday.
Each team scored 12 points in the first quarter before Paradise outscored the Bearcats 15-10 in the second to take a 27-22 lead at the half. It was all Pilot Point in the second half though, as the Bearcats muscled their way to an 18-point third and 17-point fourth to finish it off.
Cade Carter set the tone for Pilot Point with 19 points while Avery Smith racked up 15.
Following the win, the Bearcats improve to 9-8 this season and 7-4 in district contests. They travel to take on Valley View this Friday.
Little Elm 73, Guyer 72
LITTLE ELM — Despite a strong offensive showing for the Guyer Wildcats on Tuesday night at Little Elm, the Wildcats were bested in a narrow 73-72 shootout.
Guyer put up 17 points in the first quarter and 15 points in the second, yet still trailed 39-32 at the midway point. The Wildcats got back into the game by outscoring Little Elm 18-11 in the third quarter before eventually being edged out 23-22 in the fourth.
Kye Lindsay was sensational for Guyer in the loss with 31 points, while Brayden Bradshaw was strong in his own right with 24.
It is now an 8-14 record for Guyer this year while they are only 2-8 in district play this season. They will be on the road at McKinney on Friday.
Celina 53, Aubrey 50
CELINA — It was a tough loss to swallow for the Aubrey Chaparrals on Tuesday at Celina, as they came up just short in a 53-50 loss thanks to a big fourth quarter from Celina.
Out of the chute, the Chaps got into a nice rhythm with 15 points in the first quarter and 13 points in the second to take a 28-25 advantage at the break. Aubrey put up 12 points in the third quarter before the wheels came off in the fourth, where they were outscored 17-10.
Carter May and Rhet Bleemel teamed up to lead the Chaps’ attack offensively with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
With the loss, Aubrey stands at 8-12 overall and a disappointing 3-8 in district play. They host Gainesville on Friday.
Whitesboro 52, Ponder 48
PONDER — The Ponder Lions came up short in their Tuesday evening contests with Whitesboro at home, as they were defeated 52-48.
The Lions had just nine points in the first quarter before scoring 14 points in the second to trail 32-23 at halftime. Ponder worked their way back into the game by outscoring Whitesboro 13-8 in the third quarter, but a 12-point fourth was not enough to complete the comeback.
Hayes Hutcherson was the top scorer for Ponder with 14 points while Tyler Long ended with 13.
Ponder falls to 13-9 overall this season and 8-4 in district matchups. They go to Boyd on Friday.