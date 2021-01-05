It was a very good night indeed for Denton on Tuesday in their bout with Justin Northwest, as the Broncos snapped their six-game losing streak to take a 52-47 victory while coach Harold Jackson won his 200th career ballgame.
The Broncos got started on the right foot offensively with a 16-point first quarter before they slowed to just seven points in the second and trailed narrowly 24-23 at the break. Denton broke out in a big way in the third quarter with 19 points along with another 10 in the fourth.
Khoree Mitchell helped lift the Broncos to victory with his 15 points, while Cameron Stevenson put up 14 points.
Denton improves to 4-8 this season and 1-2 in their contests in district. They will go to Birdville this Friday.
Argyle 94, Fort Worth Castleberry 24
ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles kept their perfect season intact after Tuesday evening trouncing of Fort Worth Castleberry on their way to a 94-24 bludgeoning.
The Eagles got out to a nice 19-point start after the first quarter before they cranked up the heat with 28 in the second. Argyle held Castleberry to just 13 total points in the first half and 11 points in the second half while they scored a combined 57 points during the third and fourth quarters.
Skylar McCurry was great with 21 points in the win as Grey Goodson picked up 12 points.
Argyle has now pushed their record to 13-0 this season overall and is 2-0 in their district schedule. They will face off next against Wichita Falls Hirschi.
Ponder 80, Valley View 33
PONDER — After what was an absolute stomping of Valley View on Tuesday by a final score of 80-33, the Ponder Lions pushed their winning streak to a modest three games.
Offense was never really an issue for the Lions from the tip-off to the final buzzer, as they scored 18 points in the first quarter and another 25 points in the second to carry a sizable 43-18 lead to the locker room at the midway point. Ponder poured on another 37 points in the second half to Valley View’s 15 points.
Hayes Hutcherson was incredible for the Lions with a 27-point performance while Tyler Long scored 16 points and Tyler Akins had 14 points of his own.
The Lions move to 7-7 overall and 2-2 in district and will go to Whitesboro this Friday.
Braswell 59, Prosper 53
LITTLE ELM — Despite losing their four-game winning streak their last time out, the Braswell Bengals got right back in the win column after taking down Prosper 59-53 on Tuesday.
Prosper was up 20-14 after the first quarter, but Braswell fought back with a 16-point second and rallied for a 30-23 advantage by halftime. The Bengals outscored Prosper 15-5 in the third quarter and hung on for the win with 14 points in the fourth quarter.
R.J. Jones was spectacular with a 24-point effort while Cameron Smith was also strong with 15.
Following the win on Tuesday, the Bengals are 11-6 overall and a modest 2-1 in district play. They will look to keep that momentum going on the road against Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins on Saturday.
Melissa 74, Aubrey 64
AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals came up short in their Tuesday evening contest with Melissa at home, as they were bested 74-64 despite a strong offensive showing.
Aubrey could not hang offensively with Melissa in the first half, scoring 12 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second as they trailed 40-26 at the half. The Chaps attempted to mount a comeback with a 23-point third quarter and 15-point fourth, but ultimately still fell short.
Carter May continued his strong season with 24 points while Rhet Bleemel and Zac Hamilton combined for 27 points.
Aubrey is 6-7 on the year and 1-3 in district. They host Celina Friday.
McKinney Boyd 45, Guyer 38
MCKINNEY — It was another loss for the Guyer Wildcats on the road Tuesday evening, as they saw their losing streak push to three games after falling to McKinney Boyd 45-38.
The Wildcats were okay offensively in the first half with a pair of 12-point quarters and trailed 26-24 at the midway point. Guyer claimed the lead in the third quarter thanks to them outscoring Boyd 10-8, but they were outscored 11-4 in the fourth and saw the game slip away.
Conner Newton had a 13-point effort in the loss with Kye Lindsay backing him up with 12 points of his own.
Guyer is now 6-9 through this point of the season and 0-2 in their district contests. They play host to McKinney next Friday.
Saturday Colleyville Heritage 74, Denton 65
Despite a couple of big offensive quarters for the Denton Broncos on Saturday against Colleyville Heritage, they came up just short in what was eventually a 74-65 loss.
Denton broke out for 21 points in the first quarter and 15 in the second to hold the edge 36-32 at halftime. The Broncos stumbled to just nine points in the third quarter before recovering for 20 in the fourth, though it was not enough to claim the victory.
Cameron Stevenson led the Broncos in scoring with a 26-point effort while Khoree Mitchell and Jacob Murray each had nine points.
Ryan 77, Grapevine 56
GRAPEVINE — The Ryan Raiders dispatched of Grapevine with ease on Saturday to take home a 77-56 victory in an offensive outburst.
Ryan and Grapevine were tied at 20 points each at the conclusion of the first quarter before the Raiders outscored the Mustangs 16-8 in the second to push them to a 36-28 halftime advantage. Ryan poured it on in the second half with 23 points in the third quarter and another 18 in the fourth.
Christian Lawson and Marcette Lawson each had 14 points in the win for the Raiders.
Allen 64, Guyer 51
Though the Guyer Wildcats got some strong individual performances against Allen on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats could not come away with the victory as they were defeated 64-51.
Guyer was right there with Allen for the majority of the game with the Wildcats picking up 14 points in the first quarter and 10 in the second as they trailed just 25-24 at the break. Guyer had 13 points in the third before the wheels fell off in the fourth where they were outscored 24-14.
Brayden Bradshaw had a 17-point day for Guyer while Kye Lindsay had 13 points, and Conner Newton had 12 points.
Argyle 71, Krum 47
ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles took care of business at home against Krum on Saturday as they were lifted to a 71-47 victory due to a huge offensive day.
From the jump the Eagles were in control as Argyle scored 18 points in the first quarter and another 20 in the second to lead Krum 38-22 at the midway point. Argyle outscored Krum 31-25 in the second half.
Skylar McCurry was phenomenal for the Eagles with 25 points while Nate Atwood was just behind with a 19-point effort.