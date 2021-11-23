Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: November 24, 2021 @ 12:46 am
Guyer fell short of its comeback bid to Coppell, falling 66-63 for its first loss on the season.
KyeRon Lindsday scored a team-high 20 points for Guyer (3-1) and Jeremiah Green added 18.
Guyer trailed 31-24 at the half and 51-40 after three quarters. Guyer outscored Coppell 23-15 in the final frame but could not complete the comeback bid.
The Wildcats travels to take on Mansfield Timberview next Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Denton dominated Dallas Jefferson all game to the tune of a 66-19 win on Tuesday.
Ten players scored for the Broncos, which picked up its first win of the year, led by Jeremiah Brown with 17 points.
Denton (1-3) led 17-5 after the first quarter and then completely blew the game open with a 28-7 scoring margin in the second quarter to go up 45-12 at halftime.
Bryce Ashbaugh added 12 points, Chris Feaster scored seven and Noah Rodriguez and Hayden Gunter added six.
In its next game, Denton takes on Fort Worth Eastern Hills on the road on Tuesday.
Aubrey pulled away in the second half for a 61-47 win over Ponder on Tuesday.
Carter May and Rhet Bleemel each scored 13 for Aubrey (4-0) in the win. Zac Hamilton chipped in with 12 for the Chaps.
Aubrey held a slim 28-25 lead at the half before outscoring Ponder (4-1) 33-22 in the second half for the double-digit win.
Tyler Long led Ponder — and the game — with 20 points and Timber Crider and Tyler Akins each added six.
Aubrey next takes on Princeton on Tuesday.
Ryan picked up its second straight win with a 49-43 win over McKinney North on Tuesday.
Jalen Carter scored 13 to lead Ryan (2-2) in the win, followed by Jordan Ware with eight and Amarien Mohair, Elijah Thomas and Marcette Lawson with six apiece.
Ryan erased a four-point deficit to tie the score at 25 at the half. The difference came in the third quarter as Ryan outscored McKinney North 9-3 in the frame.
Both team scored 15 in the fourth quarter to preserve the win for Ryan.
Ryan plays in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Tournament starting Dec. 2.