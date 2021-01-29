PROPSER — Behind a strong defensive effort on Friday night, the Braswell Bengals took care of business against Prosper to capture the 59-44 win.
Braswell held just a narrow 12-11 lead after the first quarter but began to separate with a 15-point second quarter and a 27-22 advantage at the half. The Bengals put up a 13-point third quarter followed by a big 19-point fourth to seal the deal.
R.J. Jones was excellent for Braswell with 17 points in the win while Jaiden Blaylock was just behind with 16.
A strong season for the Bengals presses forward as they now have a 18-6 overall record this season and are 6-3 in district contests. They play host to Allen on Tuesday night.
Guyer 53, McKinney Boyd 45
The Guyer Wildcats snapped their three-game losing skid on Friday at home against McKinney Boyd, using a steady offensive attack to take the 53-45 victory.
It was a slow start for the Wildcats on offense with just nine points in the opening quarter before adding on 14 more points in the second quarter to carry a 23-16 lead into the locker room at the break. Guyer continued to hold that narrow lead in the second half by outscoring Boyd 30-29.
Kye Lindsay and Brayden Bradshaw pushed the tempo for Guyer with 21 and 19 points, respectively.
Guyer moves to 8-13 overall this year and improves to 2-7 in district matchups. The Wildcats return to action at Little Elm on Tuesday.
Ponder 54, Valley View 30
VALLEY VIEW — A quick offensive start for the Ponder Lions on Friday against Valley View helped carry them to a 54-30 win.
Ponder took advantage of a slow start by Valley View and put up 18 points in the first quarter and another 15 in the second to take a wide 33-11 lead at the halfway mark. The Lions piled on with a 14-point third and just a seven-point fourth.
Hayes Hutcherson was at it again with 19 points for the Lions while Juke Kelley had 11.
Following the victory, Ponder improves to a modest 13-8 overall and a strong 8-3 in their district games. The Lions host Whitesboro next week on Tuesday.
Melissa 64, Aubrey 43
MELISSA — In what was a strange game for the Aubrey Chaparrals on Friday as they were shorted players due to COVID-19 contact tracing, the Chaps fell at the hands of Melissa 64-43.
Aubrey started out solid on the offensive side of things with 14 points in the first quarter and 10 points in the second to trail just 29-24 at halftime. The Chaps hung right there with Melissa in the third with 15 points before the wheels came off in the fourth quarter in which they were outscored 18-4.
Carter May had 11 points for Aubrey while Ryan Leyba had eight and Rhet Bleemel had seven.
The Chaps are now just 8-11 this season and 3-7 in district. They look to bounce back at Celina on Tuesday.
Callisburg 75, Pilot Point 54
CALLISBURG — The Pilot Point Bearcats could not keep pace with Callisburg on Friday in their district contest, as the Bearcats were blown out 75-54.
Despite the loss, Pilot Point was solid offensively for the majority of ballgame including putting up 15 points in the initial quarter and another 12 in second as they faced a 43-27 halftime deficit. The Bearcats made a run in the third quarter by outscoring Callisburg 15-9 before they were outscored 23-12 in the fourth to cement the loss.
Avery Smith did his part with a 20-point effort for Pilot Point with Ish Harris in support with 10 points.
Pilot Point is an even 7-7 this season and 5-3 in district. They will turn right around and host Callisburg on Tuesday.
Grapevine 76, Lake Dallas 66
GRAPEVINE — It was a tough loss for the Lake Dallas Falcons on Friday evening, as they were bested for their 11th straight loss by a final score of 76-66.
Despite putting up a strong offensive showing in the first half with a 15-point first quarter and a 12-point second, Lake Dallas still found themselves trailing 42-27 at the midway point. The Falcons picked up the pace in the second half with 19 points in the third quarter and 20 points in the fourth, but still came up short.
Jordan and Kenny Williams each had big nights for Lake Dallas in the loss with 22 and 18 points, respectively.
The Falcons fall to 6-15 this season and a winless 0-10 in district play. They will be on the road against Ryan on Tuesday.