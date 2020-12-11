HURST — The Braswell Bengals had an outstanding offensive showing en route to a 71-39 blowout victory against L.D. Bell.
Braswell started strong right off the bat with a pair of 21-point quarters for a 42-27 lead at the break. The Bengals held L.D. Bell to just 12 points in the second half while they scored 29 points of their own during that time.
Jalen Craddock racked up 16 points in the win for Braswell with R.J. Jones just behind with 14 points.
Ryan 84, Guyer 54
In a big crosstown showdown, the Ryan Raiders prevailed in their bout with Guyer for an 84-54 win thanks in part to a huge offensive output.
Ryan jumped out to a 15-12 lead in the first quarter and another 19 points in the second quarter for a 34-23 lead at the half. It was all Raiders in the second half, however, as they erupted for a pair for 25-point quarters to blow the game open.
Kerrington Hughes led the Raiders with a 21-point performance.
Ryan is 7-2 this year and will go to The Colony on Tuesday.
Argyle 78, Van Alstyne 50
ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles excelled in their contest against Van Alstyne on Friday evening, winning in a 78-50 rout.
Though it was a close game to start out with Argyle up 14-12 after the first quarter, the Eagles broke out for 24 points in the second and fourth quarters to essentially keep Van Alstyne at a safe distance.
Trey Utter led the Argyle offense with 15 points on the night.
Aubrey 61, Paris North Lamar 39
PARIS — Outside of a slow first-quarter offensive showing, the Aubrey Chaparrals took care of business against Paris North Lamar behind a couple of big quarters for a 61-39 thrashing.
Aubrey scored just 12 points in the first quarter before a 21-point second quarter lifted them to a 33-21 advantage at the break. The Chaps came right back in the third quarter with 18 points and added another 10 points in the fourth to seal the win.
Carter May had a game to remember in the win for Aubrey with 21 points.
The Chaps move to 5-3 overall on the year after the win.
Wichita Falls Rider 52, Denton 49
WICHITA FALLS — It was a tough night for the Denton Broncos on the road at Wichita Falls Rider as they fell in a tight 52-49 loss.
The Broncos sputtered out only 11 points in the first quarter and just eight in the second to trail 26-19 at halftime. Denton rallied in the fourth quarter with 22 points to make it close, but ultimately came up short.
Khoree Mitchell had a strong night with 14 points for Denton in the loss.