FRISCO — A 10-point deficit in the first quarter was too much to overcome for Braswell in a 59-41 loss to Frisco Heritage on Friday.

Dylan Smith and Jaiden Blaylock each scored 12 for Braswell (0-1), and Malik Conley contributed six points.

Braswell ended the first quarter down 16-6 but could not eat away at the Heritage lead, being outscored by eight the rest of the game.

Ponder 53, Bowie 48

PONDER — Hayes Hutcherson and Tyler Long propelled Ponder to a season-opening win Friday night against Bowie, 53-48.

Hutcherson scored 13 and Long added 11, along with Tyler Akins and Juke Keylley each scoring six in the win.

Ponder held a steady lead throughout the game and fought off a Bowie comeback bid in the fourth quarter.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!