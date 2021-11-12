Sorry, an error occurred.
Sunny. High 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 13, 2021 @ 3:59 am
FRISCO — A 10-point deficit in the first quarter was too much to overcome for Braswell in a 59-41 loss to Frisco Heritage on Friday.
Dylan Smith and Jaiden Blaylock each scored 12 for Braswell (0-1), and Malik Conley contributed six points.
Braswell ended the first quarter down 16-6 but could not eat away at the Heritage lead, being outscored by eight the rest of the game.
PONDER — Hayes Hutcherson and Tyler Long propelled Ponder to a season-opening win Friday night against Bowie, 53-48.
Hutcherson scored 13 and Long added 11, along with Tyler Akins and Juke Keylley each scoring six in the win.
Ponder held a steady lead throughout the game and fought off a Bowie comeback bid in the fourth quarter.