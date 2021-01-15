AUBREY — Despite losing one of their top players for the season in Zac Hamilton, the Aubrey Chaparrals were able to rally and come away with a 59-39 victory over Sanger.
Aubrey was slow out of the gate in the first quarter with just 11 points before jumping out to 17 points and a 28-16 advantage at the midway point. The Chaps stumbled to just eight points in the third quarter before busting the ballgame wide open in the fourth quarter with 23 points.
Rhet Bleemel was a bright spot for the Chaps in the win with 22 points and was backed up by Carter May with 20 points.
For the Indians, Aidan Kearney led Sanger in scoring with 12 points, followed by Tayt Chupp with nine.
After the win, Aubrey pulls even to 7-7 overall this year and 2-3 in district play. They face Celina on Saturday.
Denton 71, Lake Dallas 53
Denton pushed its way to a 71-53 victory on Friday at home against Lake Dallas thanks in part to a big offensive night.
The Broncos found themselves trailing 12-10 at the end of the first quarter before breaking out for 19 points in the second quarter and a 29-17 lead at halftime. The Broncos flexed their muscles with a 24-point third quarter and 18-point fourth quarter to seal the win.
Khoree Mitchell was incredible in the winning effort with 22 points while Louden Peterson tallied 13 points.
Denton is 5-9 overall this season and 2-3 in district games and will go to face Richland on Tuesday.
Ponder 68, S&S Consolidated 46
SADLER — Ponder saw its hot streak continue on Friday against Sadler S&S Consolidated as the Lions captured their sixth straight win with a 68-46 victory.
Ponder was on fire out of the gate on offense with 16 points in the first quarter and a whopping 24 points in second for a 40-23 lead at the midway point. The Lions came back in the second half with a pair of 14-point quarters.
Tyler Long and Hayes Hutcherson teamed up to pace the offense for Ponder with a pair of 17-point performances.
The victory is Ponder’s 10th overall this season and gives the Lions a 10-7 mark on the year and a 5-2 district record. Ponder will host Pilot Point on Tuesday.
Braswell 55, McKinney Boyd 45
MCKINNEY — A strong first quarter helped push Braswell to victory on the road at McKinney Boyd with a final score of 55-45 Friday evening.
Braswell was all over Boyd in the first quarter with a 21-point effort before stumbling to only nine points in the second quarter for a 30-23 halftime advantage. The Bengals kept Boyd at a distance the rest of the way with 12 points in the third quarter and 13 points in the fourth.
R.J. Jones and Bradley Russell each collected 14 points for Braswell.
Following the win, the Bengals are 15-5 on the season and have only one district loss to sit at 4-1 in district matchups. They will host Little Elm on Tuesday.
McKinney 71, Guyer 31
It was another tough loss for Guyer on Friday at the hands of McKinney, as the Wildcats were bested 71-31 for their fourth straight loss.
Guyer had a rough start offensively with a pair of four-point quarters, and the Wildcats trailed 41-8 at the break. Guyer could not get anything going in the second half with 23 combined points.
Kye Lindsay collected 10 points in the loss for Guyer while Conner Newton scored six points. Guyer sits at 6-10 overall this season and remains winless in district at 0-4. They will look to get back on track against Little Elm on Saturday.
Whitesboro 45, Pilot Point 24
WHITESBORO — The Pilot Point Bearcats suffered a loss Friday evening on the road against Whitesboro, as they came up short 45-24.
Pilot Point hung around in the first half with seven points in the first quarter and 10 points in the second quarter as they sat behind only 24-17 at the half. The Bearcats came undone in the second half with a combined seven points.
Rowdy Robinson put up a 12-point effort for Pilot Point while Cade Carter had six points.
The Bearcats fall to 6-6 this season with a 4-2 district mark. They’ll go to Ponder on Tuesday.