PONDER — The Aubrey Chaparrals took care of business on Tuesday in their showdown with Ponder, edging them out for the 45-44 victory.
Aubrey was in complete command in the first half as they led 26-14 at the break. The Chaps put up just seven points in the third and only 11 points in the fourth but were able to hold off the Ponder rally.
Zac Hamilton and Carter May were the top scorers for the Chaps with 14 points each.
Aubrey moves to 2-2 on the year and will go to Denton next Thursday.
Braswell 54, Richland 52
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — A big third quarter was the difference for the Braswell Bengals against Richland on Tuesday, dispatching them narrowly 54-52.
The Bengals and Richland found themselves tied 26-26 at halftime, before Braswell exploded for 21 points in the third quarter to open things up some.
Jalen Craddock and Malik Conley both gave strong performances with 18 points and 15 points, respectively.
Braswell will travel to Rockwall-Heath next Tuesday.
McKinney North 57, Ryan 56
MCKINNEY — In what turned out to be a thrilling matchup, the Ryan Raiders came up just short in overtime against McKinney North on Tuesday 57-56.
The Raiders started strong offensively with 15 points in the first and 11 points in the second quarter, though they found themselves tied 26-26 at the half. Both Ryan and North scored 26 points in the second half before North got five points to the Raiders’ four in overtime.
Isaiah Novil led the Ryan offense with 14 points while Kevin Thompson compiled 11 points.
With the loss, Ryan falls to 3-2 this year and will host MacArthur next week.
Newman-Smith 58, Denton 52
The Denton Broncos were not able to come away with a win on Tuesday against Newman-Smith, as they were bested 58-52.
Chris Feaster gave an excellent effort with 33 points for Denton.
Monday Guyer 77, Haltom 70
HALTOM — A couple of strong individual performances helped carry the Guyer Wildcats to a 77-70 victory over Haltom.
The offense for the Wildcats was phenomenal throughout the night with 33 points in the first half and 36 points in the second half.
Kye Lindsay put up a strong 27 points with Brayden Bradshaw putting up 21 of his own.
Ryan 94, Ranchview 33
The Ryan Raiders put on an absolute thrashing against Ranchview on Monday, trouncing them 94-33.
Ryan did not score less than 20 points in any quarter throughout the game, with a pair of 20-point quarters, as well as a pair of 27-point quarters.
Isaiah Novil put up 17 points for the Raiders in the winning effort while Scottie Johnson recorded 13 points as well.
Denton 59, Aubrey 45
AUBREY — It was a tough loss to take for the Aubrey Chaparrals on Monday against Denton, as they were dispatched handedly 59-45.
The Chaps hung with Denton in the first quarter by putting up 14 points, but compiled only an eight-point second quarter to the Broncos’ 20 points. Tre Lewis and Zac Hamilton were both strong for Aubrey in the loss with 16 and 15 points, respectively.