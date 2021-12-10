Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 11, 2021 @ 12:00 am
Aubrey outscored Fort Worth Christian 16-10 in the fourth quarter to earn a 53-49 win on Friday.
Zac Hamilton led the way for Aubrey (7-2) with 21 points, and Carter May and Tyler Brown added 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Aubrey led after the first quarter 11-8 but found itself down 23-22 at the half. The two teams each scored 15 in the third before the Chaparrals took the lead in the fourth for the win.
Ryan could manage only 11 points combined in the second and third quarters in a 42-39 setback to Prosper on Friday.
Ryan (5-4) led 16-11 after the first quarter but scored only five points in the second quarter and six in the third.
Despite holding a three-point lead going into the fourth, Ryan could not hold onto it as Prosper outscored the Raiders 17-11 in the quarter to take the win.
Marcette Lawson scored a team-high 17 and Jordan Ware added 11.
Denton could not fully overcome a 16-point deficit entering the fourth quarter in a 67-61 loss to Carrollton Newman Smith on Friday.
Jeremiah Brown scored 18 and Bryce Ashbaugh added 17 for Denton in the setback.
Newman Smith led 15-14 after the first quarter then held the Broncos to just seven in the second quarter to lead 32-21 at the half. Newman Smith added to that in the third, outscoring Denton 20-15.
Denton mounted a comeback in the fourth, outscoring Newman Smith 25-15, but could not climb out of the 16-point hole.
Marquis Nuby added 10 points for Denton and Jacob Douglas scored five.